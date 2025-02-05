Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire

The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.

The ACC is now fully operational and ready to provide essential services to our beloved pets and their families.

The Hughes Fire posed a significant threat to the Castaic ACC, prompting its evacuation to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, and the animals. We are grateful for the swift response from firefighters and emergency services, whose efforts contained the fire and protected the facility.

As of Feb. 3, 2025, the Castaic ACC is back to providing a full range of services, including pet adoptions, owner redemptions, licensing, and more. We are committed to supporting the well-being of our animals and the communities we serve.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Castaic Animal Care Center,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Our team has worked diligently to ensure that the facility is safe for our furry friends and their families. We appreciate the community’s support and patience during this challenging time.”

The Castaic ACC invites community members to visit us and take advantage of our services. Our dedicated staff is eager to assist with pet adoptions and other animal care needs.

The Department urges everyone to make sure your emergency plans include your pets. You can find a list of items to put in your pet’s “go bag” on the website.

Please visit the emergency website for information on fire evacuations, shelters and road closures. A wealth of emergency preparedness information is also available on the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...