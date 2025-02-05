header image

February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
Water drop


The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.

The ACC  is now fully operational and ready to provide essential services to our beloved pets and their families.

The Hughes Fire posed a significant threat to the Castaic ACC, prompting its evacuation  to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, and the animals. We are grateful for the swift response from firefighters and emergency services, whose efforts contained the fire and protected the facility.

As of Feb. 3, 2025, the Castaic ACC is back to providing a full range of services, including pet adoptions, owner redemptions, licensing, and more. We are committed to supporting the well-being of our animals and the communities we serve.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Castaic Animal Care Center,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Our team has worked diligently to ensure that the facility is safe for our furry friends and their families. We appreciate the community’s support and patience during this challenging time.”

The Castaic ACC invites  community members to visit us and take advantage of our services. Our dedicated staff is eager to assist with pet adoptions and other animal care needs.

The Department urges everyone to make sure your emergency plans include your pets. You can find a list of items to put in your pet’s “go bag” on the website.

Please visit the emergency website for information on fire evacuations, shelters and road closures. A wealth of emergency preparedness information is also available on the website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of "Stage Raw," curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty.
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Hockey fans, get ready! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to welcome back the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Feb. 12, 2025.
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business has granted California State University Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics supplementary accreditation for its accounting program.
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
California State University, Northridge is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events that highlight Black achievements and provide advice on how to navigate the workforce. 
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Members of California State University Northridge’s Jazz “A” Band are getting a rare opportunity next month to perform alongside acclaimed artist and jazz pianist Jason Moran as they explore the music of jazz great Duke Ellington.
Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to the Southern California communities affected by January’s wildfires.
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
Dr. Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Medlin will replace longtime Henry Mayo Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Puleo, who is retiring.
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
Valencia High School’s Pride of the Vikings Color Guard will host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, featuring 39 high school color guard teams from across Southern California.
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
The city of Santa Clarita will host "FestAbility," presented by UCLA Health, formerly known as the Free To Be Me Festival, for its fourth consecutive year on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will host an all-day lunch, dinner, bar and take-out fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener
College of the Canyons fell in its home opener during a tight 6-3 match vs. College of the Sequoias on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cougar Courts.
Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
Presented by the MAIN and Produced by Vanguard Theatre Collective, the Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will be on stage 8-10 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at the MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
HOPE Theatre Arts in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will present "Astronaut Bootcamp", a free storytime event, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Valencia Public Library Community Room, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Ca 91355.
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
