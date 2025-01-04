header image

January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Castaic Animal Care Center Seeks Volunteers
| Friday, Jan 3, 2025
animal sheltering

The County of Los Angeles’ Department of Animal Care and Control relies on volunteer support from the community to provide the additional public service and animal care programs that are vital to a healthy community. This includes volunteer opportunities at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Volunteers are representatives of the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control.

Orientation and safe animal handling training must be completed prior to becoming a volunteer. If you have a love for animals and have a minimum of 8 hours a month to donate your in-kind services, please consider becoming a volunteer.

For more information visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-volunteer/.
As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination

As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
California is experiencing an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, a highly contagious bacterial disease that can be spread through coughing and can cause severe illness, especially in infants.
FULL STORY...

LASD Suffers Computer Dispatch System Failure, Operating in Backup Mode

LASD Suffers Computer Dispatch System Failure, Operating in Backup Mode
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that it's Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year's Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure

Jan. 7: Supes Meet to Discuss Landfill Closure
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year

Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to issue No Burn Day alerts for the first week of January.
FULL STORY...
CSUN Ties School Record for Threes in 95-65 Win at Fullerton
California State University, Northridge Men's Basketball knocked down 17 threes, tying a school record for a game, in a 95-65 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Titan Gym.
Jan. 9: Arts Commission to Discuss Agreement with Santa Clarita PAC
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
March 15: 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
The 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and Bus Tour will be held Saturday, March 15, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
As Whooping Cough Cases Increase, CDPH Encourages Tdap Vaccination
California is experiencing an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, a highly contagious bacterial disease that can be spread through coughing and can cause severe illness, especially in infants.
LASD Suffers Computer Dispatch System Failure, Operating in Backup Mode
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that it's Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year's Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.
Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert starting Saturday, Jan. 4. The city will begin the installation of small dividers designed to create a dedicated, safe lane for bikers and pedestrians on Orchard Village Road.
Jan. 13: Winter Adult Flag Football League Registration Open
Registration is open for the Winter 2025 Adult 7-on-7 Flag Football League which will have its first meeting 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Feb. 23: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
The members of the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield Valencia Town Center will present the 15th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K, benefiting Students Off And Running of Santa Clarita 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 23 at Valencia Town Center in Valencia, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Out with the Old, In with the New, How to Dispose of Bulky Items
The city of Santa Clarita has many valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of tricky household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees.
Disabled Person Parking Placard Holders Can Renew Online
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that Californians required to provide a signature to renew their permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can now do so online.
Snowpack Survey Shows California at 91% to Date
California’s first winter snowpack survey of 2025 showed the snowpack at 91% of the average to date and 37% of the average on April 1, when the Sierra snowpack is typically at its peak.
Judge Blocks Parts of California Law to Protect Kids From Social Media
A federal judge has barred the state of California from enforcing key parts of Senate Bill 976, also known as the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, finding it may infringe tech companies' First Amendment rights.
‘Wonders That Surround Us’ at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a new art exhibition, “Wonders That Surround Us,” will be on view now through March 17 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards are now open, and will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Schiavo Reappointed Chair of Assembly Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as Chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for the upcoming legislative session.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits
SCV Chamber of Commerce will host a Non-Profit Love Match: Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits event, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at James T Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 24: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day Returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
Jan. 21-May 27: Acrylic Painting Techniques Classes at ARTree Arts Center
Beginning Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through May 27 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March
The city of Santa Clarita's “Exploring Domestic Spaces” exhibition will be on view through March 20, located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18: SCAA Presents ‘Signature YOU’ Art Show Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Signature YOU," Art Show, bringing an artists unique signature style to Old Town Newhall with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update
Prepare businesses for 2025 with SCV Chamber’s comprehensive employment law update, led by Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at College of the Canyons University Center at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 4: Community Hike at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m.
