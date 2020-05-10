Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal from Public Works on Tuesday to solicit bids for improvements to the Castaic Animal Shelter at 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road.

The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.

The supervisors approved a total project budget of $1.25 million, including $900,000 for actual construction, in March 2019. Since that time, the Public Works Department used an on-call consultant to draw up the plans and specifications. The final construction cost estimate is $786,000.

If the supervisors give the go-ahead, the project would be awarded to the lowest qualifying bidder after bids are opened June 11. Best efforts would be made to hire at least 30 percent of the construction labor locally. The target completion date is June 30, 2021.

