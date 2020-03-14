Castaic Area Town Council Suspends Meeting, Special Election

The Castaic Area Town Council is postponing its special election that was scheduled for Saturday and their monthly meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday.

“The special election for Region 5 has been postponed due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19,” said Bob Lewis, Castaic Area Town Council president. “It will be postponed and rescheduled to another date.”

At this time, the rescheduled dates are still to be determined, Lewis said. The town council meeting that was slated for Wednesday was canceled for the same reason.

Castaic residents in Region 5 were invited to vote for a representative to fill the vacant spot on the board on Saturday at the Castaic Library on Sloan Canyon Road, but the election will now be moved to a later date.

Region 5 includes the area of Double C Ranch, Hidden Lake, Stonegate, NorthLake, Castaic east of I-5 and north of Lake Hughes Road.

The candidates are Chris Dittes and Richard Ortega.