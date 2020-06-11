Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished a 5-acre blaze in Castaic Thursday afternoon.

Reports first came in around 1:42 p.m. in the area of Hasley Canyon Road and Del Valle Road, near Fire Station 143.

“Our units on scene are reporting approximately 2 acres with light to medium brush; no structures currently threatened,” said Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua just before 2 p.m.

A first alarm, or the lowest-level response with basic emergency personnel, had been deployed to the brush fire at the time, she added.

At around 2:18 p.m., the brush fire had grown to 5 acres and forward progress of the fire was stopped, according to Franklin Lopez with the Fire Department, who added that no injuries or structures threatened were reported.

Thursday’s fire in Castaic comes after a series of fires erupted over what has been a hot and windy week across southern California. Early Monday morning, firefighters contained an 86-acre blaze near Pitchess Detention Center and on Wednesday afternoon the Lime fire broke out in the hills surrounding Lake Piru in Ventura County. On Thursday, firefighters were still building containment lines around the 450-acre fire.