[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 17
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
| Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Castaic Union School District office. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
Castaic Union School District office. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.

After the William S. Hart Union High School District adopted a similar plan Wednesday night, the governing board for CUSD voted to pause their return to campuses in the fall out of concern over student safety due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made during a special meeting held by the board Thursday night, with the board voting unanimously in favor of the decision to start the school year online in response to recent state mandates and the county health orders.

“I just want to frame this by saying that throughout this whole pandemic, my decisions have been led through the lens of ensuring that safety for all our students and staff is the highest priority,” said CUSD Superintendent Steve Doyle, later adding: “I am not recommending tonight that we put a timeline on when this ends.”

The Hart District had imposed a five-week timeline from the start of school to reevaluate when they could return to school with their blended model. CUSD will be online learning until further notice, with the board planning to discuss a possible return at each meeting from here on out.

“I don’t know when it’s going to end, and I don’t want to create a false narrative for families and staff to think that this deadline is coming, and then we have to push it forward,” said Doyle. “So I don’t want to set up that expectation.”

A large issue the district was facing, Doyle said, was the lack of personal protective equipment being made available to the district, although those things, such as masks, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment, are required to reopen.

Additionally, district officials said they had to be mindful of the health of their kids and staff, who would be at an increased risk of exposure if they returned to campus.

At the June 25 board meeting, the board directed staff to move forward with planning for a blended learning model for the fall 2020 trimester/semester, or a model that would have groups of students alternating days between when they would be on campus and when they would be online.

Doyle said the district learned how to improve upon its virtual format from what it did during the emergency situation in spring, and would be improving upon its assessments, grading and taking regular attendance. CUSD teachers on Thursday began their voluntary, yet paid, training to learn the district’s new strategies for the online format.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
FULL STORY...
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman in Canyon Country Wednesday night on felony child endangerment and misdemeanor DUI charges.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman in Canyon Country Wednesday night on felony child endangerment and misdemeanor DUI charges.
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
The Master's University men's basketball team's season may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the Mustangs from finishing on a high note in the classroom.
Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to be assisting restaurants in expanding their services outdoors as a part of the Eat Local Program.
Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
County Urges Community Support to Prioritize Tests for Higher Risk Individuals
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
Santa Clarita Eviction Ban Extended Through End of August
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Up to 32 Million Americans Receiving Jobless Benefits
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
Hart District to Begin Fall Semester Virtually, Revisit Blended Return After 5 Weeks
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
While the coronavirus pandemic affected many Santa Clarita Valley residents, it affected local nonprofits, too, with many not receiving donations like normal.
SCV Student Seeking Donations for Military Care Package Drive
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
After several dozen Santa Clarita Valley residents protested last month, calling for Councilman Bob Kellar to resign, calls for him to step down continued after he left the City Council meeting early Tuesday.
Protesters Continue Call for Bob Kellar to Resign from City Council
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing Tuesday's number.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; New Cases Double in 6 Weeks
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
The board of directors for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has elected Kieran Wong to the position of vice president.
Kieran Wong Elected New Family Promise Board VP
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Organizers of the Tournament of Roses on Wednesday canceled the annual Rose Parade and other New Year’s Day festivities for 2021.
Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high-quality food, has opened its first location in the Santa Clarita Valley at 27667 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.
Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the return to school planning, as well as distribute a handful of scholarships, during its Wednesday night governing board meeting.
Hart School Board to Discuss Upcoming School Year Plans, Scholarship Awards
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita City Council members agreed Tuesday to discuss in August how to help honor the lives lost during the Saugus High School shooting following a request to change the name of Central Park.
City Council to Discuss Central Park Name Change to Honor Saugus High Shooting Victims
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
When businesses and churches in the Santa Clarita Valley were given the green light to reopen, they never expected reclosures to be ordered again, mere weeks later.
SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
%d bloggers like this: