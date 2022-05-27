Castaic, Golden Valley Win Awards at Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition

Students from two high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District won awards for street safety video Public Service Announcements. Castaic High School and Golden Valley High School walked the red carpet for the Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition Awards Ceremony at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood on Friday, May 20. The awards ceremony was held in the Charlie Chaplin Theatre at Raleigh Studios.

Golden Valley High brought home awards for best cinematography, best editing and the Bronze Award for Best Overall Public Service Announcement. Golden Valley’s entry is titled “Under The Influence.”

The Golden Valley High program earned a $250 cash award for it’s third place finish in the Best Overall PSA category. To view the “Under the Influence” video click here.

Castaic won Best Distracted Driving Public Service Announcement. The PSA, titled “Listen Up California” can be viewed here.

The Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition is a program for high school students to advocate for street safety through the arts, created by the non-profit organization Streets Are For Everyone which aims to improve the quality of life for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers alike by reducing traffic fatalities to zero.

In Los Angeles, traffic collisions are the #1 killer of our youth, aged 4 – 14. This program aims to educate and empower students to do something about it through creative, fun, artistic, and impactful visual storytelling, while also developing film and visual arts expertise.

For more information and a full list of winners visit Streets, Art, Safe Film Competition.

