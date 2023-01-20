Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 20, 2023

By Press Release

Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.

There are many unique opportunities at Castaic High School including the College of the Canyons North (iCAN) Academy and many Career Technical Education courses specific to the Castaic campus.

“We look forward to sharing these opportunities with students and parents,” said an official of the Hart School District.

Informational nights:

Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

La Mesa Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 26623 May Way, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Feb. 8, 6 p.m.

Rancho Pico Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 26250 W. Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

Feb. 9, 6 p.m.

Rio Norte Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 28771 Rio Norte Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.

Current junior high school and high school students and parents are welcome to attend.

Castaic High School tours can be scheduled at: https://www.castaichighschool.org.

Parents with questions should contact the school at (661) 888-6288.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...