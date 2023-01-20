covid-19 outbreak castaic, west ranch high cheer teams

Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 20, 2023

By Press Release

Castaic High School’s open-enrollment process for the 2023/2024 school year will begin in February. As part of this process, three information nights have been scheduled to offer parents an opportunity to learn more about Castaic High School and all the school has to offer.

There are many unique opportunities at Castaic High School including the College of the Canyons North (iCAN) Academy and many Career Technical Education courses specific to the Castaic campus.

“We look forward to sharing these opportunities with students and parents,” said an official of the Hart School District.

Informational nights:

Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

La Mesa Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 26623 May Way, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Feb. 8, 6 p.m.

Rancho Pico Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 26250 W. Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

Feb. 9, 6 p.m.

Rio Norte Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 28771 Rio Norte Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.

Current junior high school and high school students and parents are welcome to attend.

Castaic High School tours can be scheduled at: https://www.castaichighschool.org.

Parents with questions should contact the school at (661) 888-6288.

Castaic HS Information Flyer

iCAN Info Flyer

No Comments for : Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • SCV Water Launches Water Academy

    SCV Water Launches Water Academy

    18 mins ago
  • L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’

    L.A. Public Health Advises Residents ‘When to Wear a Mask’

    40 mins ago
  • Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees

    Schiavo Appointed to Five State Government Committees

    2 hours ago
  • Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled

    Castaic H.S. Open Enrollment Information Nights Scheduled

    2 hours ago
  • Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program

    Applications Open for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program

    3 hours ago
  • TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC

    TMU Men’s Basketball Tied for First in GSAC

    3 hours ago
  • SCV Water Seats 2023 Board Leadership, Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

    SCV Water Seats 2023 Board Leadership, Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

    4 hours ago
  • Hart Board Passes New Policy on Display of Banners, Flags

    Hart Board Passes New Policy on Display of Banners, Flags

    5 hours ago
  • COC Lady Cougs Push Streak to Four, Win 75-62 at West L.A.

    COC Lady Cougs Push Streak to Four, Win 75-62 at West L.A.

    5 hours ago
  • CalArtians Among the Nominees, Honorees for 50th Annie Awards

    CalArtians Among the Nominees, Honorees for 50th Annie Awards

    6 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.