Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair

Castaic High School recently held a Career Pathway Fair to introduce students to the pathways available at the school.

The William S. Hart Union High School District Career and College Readiness Department provides programs, resources, and information used to design a student’s educational plan highlighting their strengths, interests, and talents.

Students begin exploring their interests in junior high school electives and in Xello, an online self and career assessment tool. Students can use this information to connect to a wide array of opportunities, including career pathway courses, early college opportunities, and work-based learning experiences. By combining these elements with their core academics, students find relevance and a more profound connection between the classroom and future careers.

To learn more about career pathways watch the video here.

Check out all the career pathways available to Hart District students at Pathway to My Future.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...