Castaic High School Student Selected for GRAMMY Camp Program

The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Castaic High School student Mayah Board is one of 86 talented high school students from across the United States selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp program.

Board will participate in the video production track of the camp which helps students prepare for careers in the music industry.

GRAMMY Camp is a seven-day non-residential music industry program for high school students interested in careers in music that is held every July on the campus of the University of Southern California.

Students from across the country apply for one of eight career tracks. GRAMMY Camp faculty of music professionals, as well as guest professionals, provide valuable insight to give campers the best chance at achieving success in their chosen career.

GRAMMY Camp is made possible because of the generous support of presenting sponsor the Hot Topic Foundation.

For more information about GRAMMY Camp visit https://grammymuseum.org/education/grammy-camp.

