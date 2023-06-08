Castaic High School Student Selected for GRAMMY Camp Program

The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Castaic High School student Mayah Board is one of 86 talented high school students from across the United States selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp program.
Board will participate in the video production track of the camp which helps students prepare for careers in the music industry.
GRAMMY Camp is a seven-day non-residential music industry program for high school students interested in careers in music that is held every July on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Students from across the country apply for one of eight career tracks. GRAMMY Camp faculty of music professionals, as well as guest professionals, provide valuable insight to give campers the best chance at achieving success in their chosen career.
GRAMMY Camp is made possible because of the generous support of presenting sponsor the Hot Topic Foundation.
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a special "That Book Woman" storytime on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Every child attending this special event will receive a free book from the Friends used bookstore. The storytime will be held in the Community Room of the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Joining the California Institute of the Arts Fulbright community, Anais Arias-Aragon (Music MFA 2022) and Shirley Ji Young Kim-Ryu (Critical Studies MFA 2021) have been selected for the prestigious United States Student Fulbright program for the 2023-24 cycle.
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.
