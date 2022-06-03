header image

1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Castaic Middle School Celebrates Eighth Grade Promotion
| Friday, Jun 3, 2022
CMS-promotion-6-2-22

Castaic Middle School in the Castaic Union School District celebrated student success with the promotion of 201 eighth-grade students on Wednesday, June 2.

Castaic Middle School is the only junior high school in the Santa Clarita Valley that continues this long-standing community tradition as students transition to high school.

Of the 201 students who were promoted, 41 students were members of the National Junior Honor Society, which requires a minimum of 3.5 grade point average and eight hours of community service.

Castaic Middle School also honored 58 students who earned recognition as outstanding scholars during both school years, seventh grade and eighth grade.

“We are proud of our 2022 Castaic Middle School promoting students. These students have displayed enormous growth and grit during their tenure at Castaic Union School District. We wish them the best of luck in all future endeavors,” said Principal Bob Brauneisen.

Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual Speech Competition Winners

Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual Speech Competition Winners
Monday, May 30, 2022
The Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual High School Speech Competition was hosted at the West Ranch High School Auditorium on Thursday, April 28.
FULL STORY...

Castaic, Golden Valley Win Awards at Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition

Castaic, Golden Valley Win Awards at Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition
Friday, May 27, 2022
Students from two high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District won awards for street safety video Public Service Announcements. Castaic High School and Golden Valley High School walked the red carpet for the Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition Awards Ceremony at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood on Friday, May 20.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws

Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
Thursday, May 26, 2022
About 150 Saugus High School students walked out of class Thursday, participants said, to protest for gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video

Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Saugus High School students senior Alex McArdle and sophomore Joaquin Soto, with assistance from advisor Wade Williams, captured a $500 award for the Saugus High video program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 10: Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
June 10: Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library
The Santa Clarita Library's annual Summer Reading event will begin on June 6 and run through July 23. Participants can earn a prize for every seven days read. The theme for this year's event is "Read Beyond the Beaten Path."
June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library
June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote
Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak
The Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple productions with current and former students of California Institute of the Arts, including the world premiere of the immersive and interactive sci-fi play "Signals."
Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak
Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water’s Gardening Class
Water is not the only element needed to help your trees, plants and veggies grow.
Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water’s Gardening Class
Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens
June 4: Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns
Beginning June 4, 2022, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays.
June 4: Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns
County Releases $23M Grant for Youth, Veteran Job Training Programs
On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities.
County Releases $23M Grant for Youth, Veteran Job Training Programs
ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants
ARTree is honored to participate in the upcoming Santa Clarita 4th of July Parade in downtown Newhall.
ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants
Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot.
Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
One of the things that always makes me proud is being able to deliver an on-time, balanced and fiscally conservative budget to the City Council every year.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths, 5,047 new cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now Total 77,366
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454  new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now Total 77,366
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person
LA County Library’s Annual Summer Discovery Program Returns
LA County Library celebrates reading, learning, and exploration for library customers of all ages with its annual Summer Discovery Program, which begins June 1, and continues through August 14.  
LA County Library’s Annual Summer Discovery Program Returns
June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons. 
June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons
COC Graduate Learns to Put Herself First
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
COC Graduate Learns to Put Herself First
DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2022
There is nothing like the peace and well-being that comes from spending time in nature.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2022
L.A. Public Social Services to Receive Five Awards for Services During Pandemic
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services  projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
L.A. Public Social Services to Receive Five Awards for Services During Pandemic
