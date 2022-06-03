Castaic Middle School Celebrates Eighth Grade Promotion

Castaic Middle School in the Castaic Union School District celebrated student success with the promotion of 201 eighth-grade students on Wednesday, June 2.

Castaic Middle School is the only junior high school in the Santa Clarita Valley that continues this long-standing community tradition as students transition to high school.

Of the 201 students who were promoted, 41 students were members of the National Junior Honor Society, which requires a minimum of 3.5 grade point average and eight hours of community service.

Castaic Middle School also honored 58 students who earned recognition as outstanding scholars during both school years, seventh grade and eighth grade.

“We are proud of our 2022 Castaic Middle School promoting students. These students have displayed enormous growth and grit during their tenure at Castaic Union School District. We wish them the best of luck in all future endeavors,” said Principal Bob Brauneisen.

