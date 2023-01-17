Castaic Road Closures Due to Storm Damage

Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reports in the Castaic and West Antelope Valley area several areas of roadway are closed due to storm damage.

The areas closed include: Pine Canyon Road, Lake Hughes Highway to 3 Points and Lake Hughes Highway, Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon. The road is only open to emergency vehicles.

There is no current estimate on when the roads will reopen.

