header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
41°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 17
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Castaic Road Closures Due to Storm Damage
| Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
road closed

Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reports in the Castaic and West Antelope Valley area several areas of roadway are closed due to storm damage.

The areas closed include: Pine Canyon Road, Lake Hughes Highway to 3 Points and Lake Hughes Highway, Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon. The road is only open to emergency vehicles.

There is no current estimate on when the roads will reopen.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 63 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,217 new cases countywide and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday.
FULL STORY...

LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas

LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Road Closures Due to Storm Damage

Castaic Road Closures Due to Storm Damage
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reports in the Castaic and West Antelope Valley area several areas of roadway are closed due to storm damage.
FULL STORY...

Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday

Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 63 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,217 new cases countywide and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday
Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
Advanced Bionics to Pay Over $12 Million for Alleged False Claims for Cochlear Implant Processors
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
Advanced Bionics to Pay Over $12 Million for Alleged False Claims for Cochlear Implant Processors
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 22.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas
Feb. 10: ‘PTSD 911’ Documentary, Dinner Night
Mark your calendar for Friday Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Exclusively First Responders in partnership with Guardians SCV presents: Dinner and a Movie for a cause, featuring the documentary film "PTSD 911."
Feb. 10: ‘PTSD 911’ Documentary, Dinner Night
Castaic Road Closures Due to Storm Damage
Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reports in the Castaic and West Antelope Valley area several areas of roadway are closed due to storm damage.
Castaic Road Closures Due to Storm Damage
Jan. 25: COC 2023 Low Observable Program Info Session Set
College of the Canyons will hold an online information session for individuals interested enrolling in the Low Observable (stealth) Coatings Application program from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Jan. 25: COC 2023 Low Observable Program Info Session Set
Feb. 26: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
The Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K will be held rain or shine Sunday, Feb. 26th at Valencia Town Center in Valencia - 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 26: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
LASD Asking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Hagop Raouf Salehian, who is reported missing.
LASD Asking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Man
April 30: SCAA Hosting Spring Festival, Art Sale at Le Chene
Members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a spring festival in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine on Sunday, April 30.
April 30: SCAA Hosting Spring Festival, Art Sale at Le Chene
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short Against Lions 56-69
Madeline Cooke had a career high in both points scored (15) and rebounds (17), but Vanguard proved the better team this night as the Lions defeated The Master's 69-56 Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short Against Lions 56-69
Mustangs Trounce Vanguard 103-68
The Master's University men's basketball team shot 60% from the field, including a season-high 17 3-pointers, en route to a 103-68 win over the Vanguard Lions Saturday night in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Trounce Vanguard 103-68
Anteaters Eke Out 69-62 Win Over Lady Matadors
University of California, Irvine edged California State University, Northridge 69-62 in Big West Conference women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Bren Events Center.
Anteaters Eke Out 69-62 Win Over Lady Matadors
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday
Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules
ARTree Community Arts Center has made some changes to its class schedule due to some building damage from a hit and run.
Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules
Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop
A parenting workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about important issues facing our youth as we move toward adjusting and normalizing after COVID-19.”
Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop
Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan.. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: