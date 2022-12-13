Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers

Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
John Richard was elected President of the board of trustees.
Janene Maxon was elected Clerk.
Other school board trustees are Mayreen Burk, Fred Malcomb and Laura Pearson.
Malcomb was named as the Presiding Officer in Absence of President and Clerk.
Burk will serve as the Representative to County Committee on School District Organization.
Pearson will serve as the Representative to Special Education Liaison Committee (SELPA).
Steve Doyle is the Secretary to the Board of Trustees.
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union School District recognized three Hart District high school marching bands as Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Division Champions.
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 301 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 39 additional deaths and 7,845 new cases countywide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.