Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers

Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.

John Richard was elected President of the board of trustees.

Janene Maxon was elected Clerk.

Other school board trustees are Mayreen Burk, Fred Malcomb and Laura Pearson.

Malcomb was named as the Presiding Officer in Absence of President and Clerk.

Burk will serve as the Representative to County Committee on School District Organization.

Pearson will serve as the Representative to Special Education Liaison Committee (SELPA).

Steve Doyle is the Secretary to the Board of Trustees.

For more information visit the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...