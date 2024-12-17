header image

December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025
| Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
Castaic Union School District

The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025, as follows:

Mayreen Burk, President.

Laura Pearson, Clerk.

Fred Malcomb, Member.

Erik Richardson, Member.

Vincent Titiriga, Member.

Fred Malcomb, Presiding Officer in Absence of President and Clerk.

Castaic School Board Superintendent Bob Brauneisen, Secretary to the Board of Trustees.

Vincent Titiriga, Representative to County Committee on School District Organization.

Erik Richardson, Representative to Special Education Liaison Committee (SELPA).

The dates of board meetings in 2025 of the Castaic School Board can be found here.

For more information visit www.castaicusd.com.
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee

CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board

Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting

Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hart District High Schools Named to AP Honor Roll

Hart District High Schools Named to AP Honor Roll
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
The William S Hart Union High School District’s seven comprehensive high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2023-24, placing them in the top 32% of eligible schools.
FULL STORY...
