Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room.

FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays The Federal Trade Commission is banning hidden fees charged for event tickets and hotel stays, the agency announced Tuesday, citing a recent rise in customer complaints of bait-and-switch pricing.

Castaic School Board Elects Mayreen Burk as Board President for 2025 The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. At that meeting the Board members elected officers and representatives of the Board for 2025.

Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus Hosts Adopt-a-Gibbon Program The Gibbon Conservation Center’s “Adopt a Gibbon” program helps provide for the food and supplements needed to maintain each gibbon in optimal health. there are currently 31 gibbons waiting to be adopted this holiday season.

Dec. 21: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market In its 10th year of operation, and, as it does every weekend throughout the year. the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.