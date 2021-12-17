Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display

The Castaic Union School District is proud to have the artwork of its students on display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center now through January 2022.

Student artists chose a specific holiday (Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, etc.) or winter-inspired theme (sleigh, snowman, winter trees, winter solstice, northern lights, etc.).

They used a variety of mediums including chalk pastels, oil pastels, tempera paint, embellishments, construction paper, sketching, directed drawing, free draw, markers, crayons, watercolor, glue resist, yarn, and computer-generated art to create their beautiful artwork.

The art wall at the Valencia Town Center Mall is located upstairs between Sears and the exit to The Patios. It is a space dedicated to showcasing artwork from youth in the Santa Clarita community.

If you would like more information about the artwork on display, please call Kerry Summers at (661) 257-4540 or email ksummers@castaicusd.com.

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...