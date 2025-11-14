Castaic Student Art Exhibit at Old Town Newhall Library

The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibit, “Castaic Union School District Student Exhibition,” on view now through Jan. 20 at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.

This exhibition showcases 90 playful winter and autumn-themed artworks inspired by the seven elements of art, line, shape, space, value, form, texture and color.

Each piece was created by students from across the Castaic Union School District, including Castaic Elementary School, Live Oak Elementary School and Northlake Hills Elementary School.

After developing their art skills throughout the school year, students applied their creativity through a wide variety of mediums, highlighting both individual expression and a shared spirit of imagination. The exhibition celebrates the creativity of young artists and the importance of arts education in fostering curiosity, skill and self-expression.

Among the featured artworks is “Alma Thomas Winter Forest” by Delilah Martinez-Cazares, shown above.

To learn more about “Castaic Union School District Student Exhibition” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch

24500 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

