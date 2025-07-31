header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Castaic Student Crowned International United Miss Junior Preteen 2025-26
| Thursday, Jul 31, 2025

Castaic-queen-At just 10 years old, Serenity Grace Russell, a student at Castaic Elementary School, is already making an impact. A proud California native and rising fifth grader, Russell represented her state at the prestigious International United Miss pageant on Julyu 19, and earned the title of International United Miss Junior Preteen 2025–2026.

The honor celebrates not only her stage presence and confidence but also her compassion and dedication to community service.

Russell is the founder of Serenity’s Service Squad, a platform dedicated to bringing kids together to give back to their communities. Inspired by friends and fellow pageant families who wanted to get involved but didn’t know where to start, Russell created her Service Squad to make volunteering more accessible and more fun.

“I didn’t want to focus on just one cause,” Russell said. “There are so many people and places that need help, so I wanted to give back in as many ways as I could.”

With more than 300 hours of volunteer service, Russell has organized school-wide Valentine’s card drives for seniors, packed backpacks for underprivileged students through Big Sunday, donated dog toys and supplies to local shelters and assembled toiletry kits for the homeless.

She has also supported fire victims, crafted winter hats and paracord bracelets for deployed troops and more.

In addition to her community work, Russell is an accomplished young entertainer. She’s the recipient of the Young Entertainer Award for Best Young Actress in a Commercial (for Paw Patrol) and Best Guest Starring Young Actress in a Television Series (for Magnum P.I.).

At school, she’s twice been honored with the Kindness Award and recently she took home the title of Salvation Army Kids Donut Day Champion.

An avid equestrian, Russell also holds multiple first place ribbons from horseback riding competitions.

Outside of service and the spotlight, Russell enjoys acting, modeling, horseback riding, swimming, ntraveling, and arts & crafts. Her dream? To star in a blockbuster movie and have her own TV show.

Russell seeks to be a role model for young girls everywhere, proving that no dream is too big and no act of kindness too small.

The International United Miss Organization is dedicated to providing a platform for young women to develop their leadership skills, community involvement, and personal growth. The organization aims to empower and inspire participants to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

For more information about the International United Miss Organization visit www.internationalunitedmiss.com.
Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments

Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.
FULL STORY...

Hart School District Trail Crew Students Learn Trail Building, Maintenance

Hart School District Trail Crew Students Learn Trail Building, Maintenance
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
The Hart District Trail Crew is a program within the William S. Hart Union High School District that provides students with a two-week paid summer work experience in trail building and maintenance.
FULL STORY...

July 30: SCVi Charter School Ice Cream Social

July 30: SCVi Charter School Ice Cream Social
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
SCVi Charter School will host a Ice Cream Social, 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 30.
FULL STORY...

Registration Open for City of Santa Clarita Fall Afterschool Programs

Registration Open for City of Santa Clarita Fall Afterschool Programs
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that registration is now open for Fall Afterschool programs at the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com