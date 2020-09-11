[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
| Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Castaic Sports Complex
Castaic Sports Complex.

 

Castaic Town Council members are planning to hold elections for five seats, as well as a special election for a second vacancy for the Region 5 spot, according to the council website.

Council members announced recently the election will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, the week of the general election, at the Castaic Sports Complex. The time has not yet been announced.

Every two years, five of the 10 seats on the five-region council — which acts as an advisory body to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for the Castaic and Val Verde areas — are up for election.

The special election was previously scheduled for March, but L.A. County Public Health Department protocols due to COVID-19 prevented the previously scheduled vote from being held.

The five seats that will be available belong to: Brad Lanfranco, who represents Region 1, which includes Live Oak, Hasley Hills and the Valencia Commerce Center; Jeremiah Dockray, who represents Region 2, which includes the Val Verde area; Sandia Ennis, for Region 3, which includes Hasley, Sloan and Romero canyons; Jeff Preach, for Region 4, which includes Meadowood, Bravo, Encore, and Castaic east of Interstate 5 and south of Lake Hughes Road; and Jim D’Addario in Region 5, which covers Double C Ranch, Hidden Lake, Stonegate, NorthLake, Castaic east of I-5 and north of Lake Hughes Road.

The candidate filing period is now open until Oct. 7, according to the Castaic Town Council’s website.

The candidates for the special election for the second Region 5 seat, which is the holdover, will serve an abbreviated two-year term. That ballot choice is set, and residents of Region 5 will be choosing between Chris Dittes and Richard Ortega.

If anyone would like more information on how to file, or if they’re eligible to run, information is available on the Town Council site at castaictowncouncil.org.

Click here for a map of the regions.

COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Among the bills California Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Wednesday is AB 1867, legislation that immediately extends critical paid sick days protections to the state’s workforce.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
At Solomon’s Delicatessen, a small business in Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom alongside Senator Anna Caballero signed three bills into law Wednesday to boost the recovery of small businesses grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and another to jumpstart state construction projects.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15, at 3 p.m.
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission has released the agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15 starting at 6 p.m.
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
Mountasia Family Fun Center Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
As Los Angeles County approaches the six-month mark since the stay-at-home order was put in place, shuttering businesses of all types, many of those who have yet to be given the green light to reopen are at risk of closing their doors for good, including the Mountasia Family Fun Center.
Mountasia Family Fun Center Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Among the bills California Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Wednesday is AB 1867, legislation that immediately extends critical paid sick days protections to the state’s workforce.
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
At Solomon’s Delicatessen, a small business in Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom alongside Senator Anna Caballero signed three bills into law Wednesday to boost the recovery of small businesses grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and another to jumpstart state construction projects.
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after she reportedly turned herself in on felony vandalism charges related to the Black Lives Matter street painting, marking the third arrest in connection to the incident.
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Castaic Town Council members are planning to hold elections for five seats, as well as a special election for a second vacancy for the Region 5 spot, according to the council website.
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 251,024 Cases, 42 New Deaths Countywide; 5,579 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 42 new deaths and 1,239 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,579 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 251,024 Cases, 42 New Deaths Countywide; 5,579 SCV Cases
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a special webinar Wednesday for thousands of school leaders, parents, and educational partners to answer questions and assist schools in their understanding of state public health guidance as they continue to ensure the health and safety of students and staff during the pandemic
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Joseph Cibere will demonstrate his unique style of watercolor during a 1-day workshop presented by Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) via Zoom Monday, Sept. 21, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
The County of Los Angeles launched the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate Program (CSCCP) Thursday to help educate and train business owners to comprehensively implement the L.A. County Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety directives.
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Join Santa Clarita Artists Association for a free Zoom Watercolor demo/workshop with artist Fatemeh Kian on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Advocacy Group and Jack's Angels Inc., a Santa Clarita nonprofit for awareness and research for DIPG and pediatric brain cancer, is hosting the virtual, "Rally for Our Children" on Friday, Sept. 25 beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. in conjunction with Denver-based Guiding Angels Productions.
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
With the weather we’ve had this summer, it feels like the seasons may never change. But September is here and the first day of fall is near.
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman
At least three people suffered major injuries after a vehicle collided with an embankment on northbound Interstate 5 in Gorman, causing a freeway closure early Thursday afternoon.
At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Due to safety concerns from the unhealthy air quality in smoke-impacted regions across L.A. County, the following L.A. County COVID-19 testing sites will close today, Thursday, Sept. 10 and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 11:
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Santa Clarita Valley residents woke up to another red sun Thursday morning, as smoke and ash from the fires raging nearby continued to fill the valley.
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Latino Business Alliance Business of the Year Award to Lief Labs and the Community Leader of the Year award to Paul De La Cerda.
Lief Labs, Paul De La Cerda to Be Honored at Chamber’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming
The Santa Clarita Film Office officials are advising residents that a mock gun battle has been scheduled in Newhall Thursday as part of television filming.
Mock Gunfire Expected in Newhall as Part of Television Filming
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Mayors Eric Garcetti, Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek, and Citizen CEO Andrew Frame to launch a partnership with the Citizen SafePass app to support the County’s contact tracing program.
Barger, Local Leaders Launch SafePass App that Supports Contact Tracing
