Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7

Castaic Town Council members are planning to hold elections for five seats, as well as a special election for a second vacancy for the Region 5 spot, according to the council website.

Council members announced recently the election will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, the week of the general election, at the Castaic Sports Complex. The time has not yet been announced.

Every two years, five of the 10 seats on the five-region council — which acts as an advisory body to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for the Castaic and Val Verde areas — are up for election.

The special election was previously scheduled for March, but L.A. County Public Health Department protocols due to COVID-19 prevented the previously scheduled vote from being held.

The five seats that will be available belong to: Brad Lanfranco, who represents Region 1, which includes Live Oak, Hasley Hills and the Valencia Commerce Center; Jeremiah Dockray, who represents Region 2, which includes the Val Verde area; Sandia Ennis, for Region 3, which includes Hasley, Sloan and Romero canyons; Jeff Preach, for Region 4, which includes Meadowood, Bravo, Encore, and Castaic east of Interstate 5 and south of Lake Hughes Road; and Jim D’Addario in Region 5, which covers Double C Ranch, Hidden Lake, Stonegate, NorthLake, Castaic east of I-5 and north of Lake Hughes Road.

The candidate filing period is now open until Oct. 7, according to the Castaic Town Council’s website.

The candidates for the special election for the second Region 5 seat, which is the holdover, will serve an abbreviated two-year term. That ballot choice is set, and residents of Region 5 will be choosing between Chris Dittes and Richard Ortega.

If anyone would like more information on how to file, or if they’re eligible to run, information is available on the Town Council site at castaictowncouncil.org.

Click here for a map of the regions.