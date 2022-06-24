Castaic Union Adds Irene Boden as New Assistant Superintendent

Irene Boden has been named Assistant Superintendent of Business & Administrative Services at Castaic Union School District. She will assume her new responsibilities effective July 1, 2022 and will assume many of the duties of former Chief Business Official, Linette Hodson, who will be leaving the Castaic District to join School Services of California, Inc.

Boden has worked in education for over 15 years and has served in the school business environment starting as an Account Technician with the William S. Hart Union School District to most recently, the Assistant Director of School Business Advisory Services at the Ventura County Office of Education.

During Boden’s career, she has continuously pursued higher education. She received her Associate’s Degree from College of the Canyons, a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies at California State University, Northridge and received a Master’s of Business Administration with a concentration in Management and Leadership from the University of La Verne. In addition, Boden completed her certification for Chief Business Officer through the California Association of School Business Officials.

Boden is passionate about providing a high-quality education for all students and believes that business and operations are a fundamental part of this goal. Through working collaboratively as a whole, the entire school district works towards the success of each student.

A long-time Santa Clarita resident Boden and her husband have two boys, ages 10 and 12. The Bodens are civic-minded and enjoy volunteering in the community for a variety of organizations.

