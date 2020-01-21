Castaic Union Kindergarten Enrollment Now Open

Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that online Kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is now open. You may also pick up enrollment packets in the school offices. Each school will be hosting tours of our beautiful campuses and there will be opportunities to meet the principal and visit the classrooms.

For Transitional Kindergarten your child must be turning 5 years old between September 2 and December 2, 2020. For Kindergarten your child must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2020.

Castaic Elementary School

30455 Park Vista Dr.

(661) 257-4530

Live Oak Elementary School

27715 Saddleridge Way

(661) 257-4540

Northlake Hills Elementary School

32545 Ridge Route Road

(661) 257-4560

For more information, please visit us online at www.castaicusd.com or call (661) 257-4500.

About Castaic Union School District:

Serving nearly 2,200 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four award-winning schools, providing children with a creative and collaborative learning environment supported by a safe and nurturing atmosphere that creates lifelong learners and empowers them to be critical thinkers in a global community. For more information, please visit the Castaic Union School District website. You may also follow the District on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.