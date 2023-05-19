Castaic Union School District Seeks Applicants for Trustee Area D

Castaic Union School District is currently accepting applications for a provisional appointment to Trustee Area D as the current Trustee Area D Board member, John Richard, is moving out of state and has tendered his resignation, effective June 2.

Richard, the current board president, was elected in November 2022 to a four-year term on the board expiring in 2026.

The Board of Trustees will review all applications and conduct interviews on June 7 to appoint a new member for Trustee Area D.

The appointed trustee will hold office until the November 2024 general election when the seat will be placed on the ballot.

Registered voters who meet the minimum qualifications may submit a completed application to the Superintendent’s Office by June 1 no later than 4 p.m. Applications are available to download on the District website at www.castaicusd.com and available to pick up at the District Office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.

The minimum qualifications for a candidate include:

— Must be 18 years of age or older

— Must be a U.S. citizen

— Registered to vote

— Must reside within Trustee Area D

— CUSD employees must resign employment prior to taking office, if selected

— Must be a resident in the Castaic Union School District

Trustee Area D represents the easternmost boundary of Castaic Union School District. A boundary map is available online.

Applicants must be available to interview with the Board of Trustees at the June 7 Special School Board meeting.

The District looks forward to receiving applications from community members who have a strong interest in supporting and improving the Castaic Union School District.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...