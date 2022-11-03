Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract

At a special meeting Wednesday evening, the governing board of the Castaic Union School District approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Following is the statement that was sent to the CUSD families and staff this afternoon. It has also been posted on all social media channels.

“Hello Castaic Families,

Thank you all for your patience as we worked through our transportation department staffing and bus schedule shortages. We have been working diligently to find a solution that allowed us to continue the optional service of general education transportation to our families. We have secured and brought to our governing board for approval, a contract with an outside school busing agency that will transport the general education students for both routes, Val Verde and Templin Highway. This contract will start on Nov. 7, 2022 and run through the end of the school year. This will secure the transportation of students moving forward. Our own transportation department will continue to facilitate the needs of our special education students.

Thank you again for your patience as we worked through this. We appreciate each and every one of our families.”

