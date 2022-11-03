Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract

At a special meeting Wednesday evening, the governing board of the Castaic Union School District approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Following is the statement that was sent to the CUSD families and staff this afternoon. It has also been posted on all social media channels.
“Hello Castaic Families,
Thank you all for your patience as we worked through our transportation department staffing and bus schedule shortages. We have been working diligently to find a solution that allowed us to continue the optional service of general education transportation to our families. We have secured and brought to our governing board for approval, a contract with an outside school busing agency that will transport the general education students for both routes, Val Verde and Templin Highway. This contract will start on Nov. 7, 2022 and run through the end of the school year. This will secure the transportation of students moving forward. Our own transportation department will continue to facilitate the needs of our special education students.
Thank you again for your patience as we worked through this. We appreciate each and every one of our families.”
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.
Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint. This year, “The Grinch’s Holiday” will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend at noon and 5 p.m.
The City of Santa Clarita invites members of the community to join the Santa Clarita City Council for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military personnel and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program.
Caden Starr had a career-high 25 points as the The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated the Oklahoma City University Stars 81-74 Thursday in a game played at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Ariz.
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2 at Hyatt Valencia, and as an added bonus there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30.
Following a public meeting in August to discuss the upcoming construction of the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, residents are invited to join the City of Santa Clarita for a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov 9 to learn more about the project through a discussion with the city’s project managers.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
