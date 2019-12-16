Castaic Union Selects Fred Malcomb as New President

Malcomb began serving on the board in the fall of 2015 and will now replace Stacy Dobbs as president in order to serve as president from Dec. 12, 2019, through Dec. 14, 2020. Dobbs will remain on the board as a member.
Mayreen Burk was named as clerk and John Richard will serve as a board member but also as the presiding officer in absence of the president and clerk.
On Friday, Malcomb said his experience as a former Santa Clarita ROTC instructor and as a current vice principal in the Antelope Valley is something he will be applying to the job of president of the board.
“It’s always for the students and I feel privileged and humbled that I am where I am,” said Malcomb. “I will use my skills for the students, the teachers, the families in our community to do what it takes to make our schools better.”
Malcomb said two priorities he will be looking at next year are the continued support of the district’s iReady program — the computer software that helps students in both English language arts and math — and chronic absenteeism within the school district.
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
The California Department of Education (CDE) and the State Board of Education (SBE) have released the California School Dashboard, a website that gives parents, students and educators access to valuable school and district data.
The Castaic Union School District is considering the purchase of lockdown kits for Castaic classrooms, a reality they’ve needed to consider given the events since the Nov. 14 Saugus High School shooting.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
The 2020 Season of Santa Clarita’s The MAIN Theater kicks off this January with the hottest new play in the country, the bewitching and hysterical PUFFS (or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic).
Bowman High School student Dani Rodriguez was recently presented the top award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Every Student Succeeding luncheon, which honored over 70 students from the Southern California region.
NORTHRIDGE — The CSUN women’s basketball team returns from a break for finals this week with a pair of games. The Matadors (3-7) host Santa Clara Wednesday night. David Gascon has the call on BigWest.tv beginning at 5 p.m.
The California Department of Education (CDE) and the State Board of Education (SBE) have released the California School Dashboard, a website that gives parents, students and educators access to valuable school and district data.
The residential real estate market in the Santa Clarita during November went against seasonal trends as condominium sales rose 4.5 percent and the supply of properties listed for sale fell for the fifth consecutive month, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
After The Master's University's defense smothered San Diego Christian in Saturday's first half, the No. 3-ranked Mustangs enjoyed an extended look at their younger players in what became an 86-42 win, the team's 16th straight home victory and 16th consecutive over the Hawks.
California State University, Northridge will take on the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team on Tuesday, March 10 in Santee, California, as part of the “Stand Beside Her Tour” that is preparing the national team for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.
The Castaic Union School District is considering the purchase of lockdown kits for Castaic classrooms, a reality they’ve needed to consider given the events since the Nov. 14 Saugus High School shooting.
Each year, Medicare premiums, deductibles, and copayment rates are adjusted according to the Social Security Act. For 2020, the Medicare Part B monthly premiums and the annual deductible are higher than the 2019 amounts.
"The Tree’s Dream," an immersive combination of puppetry, masked dancers and avant-garde electronic music, will take the stage at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall from Friday, January 31 through Tuesday, February 2.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said it was "disappointing" that the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to consider a Ninth Circuit ruling overturning a pair of city ordinances from Boise, Idaho, that aimed to curb homeless camping by criminalizing the act of sleeping in public places.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.