Castaic Union Selects Fred Malcomb as New President

The Castaic Union School District board of trustees has selected Fred Malcomb (pictured above) as its president for the 2020 school year.

Malcomb began serving on the board in the fall of 2015 and will now replace Stacy Dobbs as president in order to serve as president from Dec. 12, 2019, through Dec. 14, 2020. Dobbs will remain on the board as a member.

Mayreen Burk was named as clerk and John Richard will serve as a board member but also as the presiding officer in absence of the president and clerk.

On Friday, Malcomb said his experience as a former Santa Clarita ROTC instructor and as a current vice principal in the Antelope Valley is something he will be applying to the job of president of the board.

“It’s always for the students and I feel privileged and humbled that I am where I am,” said Malcomb. “I will use my skills for the students, the teachers, the families in our community to do what it takes to make our schools better.”

Malcomb said two priorities he will be looking at next year are the continued support of the district’s iReady program — the computer software that helps students in both English language arts and math — and chronic absenteeism within the school district.