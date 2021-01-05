header image

1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose
Tiburcio Vasquez
Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President
| Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021

Mayreen BurkIt is with great pleasure that the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees announces they have selected Mayreen Burk as the new School Board President, effective Dec. 14, 2020.

Burk, a native of California, moved to Castaic in 2007 with her husband Jonathan and their three children. She has volunteered in the Castaic Union School District (CUSD) at Northlake Hills Elementary and Live Oak Elementary as a room parent and classroom volunteer. She has served on the school board since 2017. As a Governing Board member, Burk has worked with the Santa Clarita Valley Trustees Association, and served as the CUSD representative to the Special Education Liaison Committee (SELPA). In addition, Burk has been a participating member of the CUSD Strategic Planning Committee, collaborating with stakeholders regarding the District’s mission, vision, and strategic direction process, including the development of a three to five-year strategic plan with measurable goals and time targets.

In addition to her volunteer work at the schools, Burk has volunteered as a Cub Scout leader for many years and received the “Committee Chair of the Year Award” from the Bill Hart Scouting District for 2016. She has also volunteered as a referee in Castaic AYSO youth soccer. Burk has held many volunteer positions in her church, including Music Director for the children’s organization and as a leader in their organization for teens.

In 2013, Burk graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences with the Interior Design option. Burk worked at a residential Interior Design Firm in Brentwood from 2013-2016. She is currently self-employed as an Interior Designer in the Santa Clarita Valley. When Burk isn’t working on Interior Design projects or taking care of her family, she enjoys reading, watching movies, or going on walks with her dog Lily at Castaic Lake.

About Castaic Union School District:
Serving 2,000 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four schools, advancing the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high achieving, and socially responsible students.
