Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President

It is with great pleasure that the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees announces they have selected Mayreen Burk as the new School Board President, effective Dec. 14, 2020.
Burk, a native of California, moved to Castaic in 2007 with her husband Jonathan and their three children. She has volunteered in the Castaic Union School District (CUSD) at Northlake Hills Elementary and Live Oak Elementary as a room parent and classroom volunteer. She has served on the school board since 2017. As a Governing Board member, Burk has worked with the Santa Clarita Valley Trustees Association, and served as the CUSD representative to the Special Education Liaison Committee (SELPA). In addition, Burk has been a participating member of the CUSD Strategic Planning Committee, collaborating with stakeholders regarding the District’s mission, vision, and strategic direction process, including the development of a three to five-year strategic plan with measurable goals and time targets.
In addition to her volunteer work at the schools, Burk has volunteered as a Cub Scout leader for many years and received the “Committee Chair of the Year Award” from the Bill Hart Scouting District for 2016. She has also volunteered as a referee in Castaic AYSO youth soccer. Burk has held many volunteer positions in her church, including Music Director for the children’s organization and as a leader in their organization for teens.
In 2013, Burk graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences with the Interior Design option. Burk worked at a residential Interior Design Firm in Brentwood from 2013-2016. She is currently self-employed as an Interior Designer in the Santa Clarita Valley. When Burk isn’t working on Interior Design projects or taking care of her family, she enjoys reading, watching movies, or going on walks with her dog Lily at Castaic Lake.
About Castaic Union School District:
Serving 2,000 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four schools, advancing the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high achieving, and socially responsible students.
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, the Los Angeles County Library has launched a "Park & Connect" service, providing free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries including the branch in Stevenson Ranch.
Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion "State Safe Schools for All" plan Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 224 new deaths, surpassing 11,000, and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,180 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 77 new deaths and 9,142 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a new death on Saturday and five more fatalities Monday.
Eviction protections for residential renters across Los Angeles County are set to expire at the end of January, but they could extend for at least an additional month should the county Board of Supervisors approve the move Tuesday.
Comparing the COVID-19 vaccination endeavor to a “military operation,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday he will press lawmakers for an additional $300 million to jumpstart the state’s lagging vaccine distribution efforts.
As the new year begins, so does a list of new state laws for California residents, including one that restores felons’ ability to vote after completing a sentence, and another that looks to protect college students from predatory lending practices.
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
New California laws now in effect in the new year require businesses to provide more for their workforce amid ongoing economic challenges brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, such as toughening rules requiring COVID-19 outbreak reporting and expanded family leave.
