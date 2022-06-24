City Cinemas crop

Catch a Movie Under the Stars at Central Park

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 24, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends, all for free this summer at Central Park. City Cinemas in the Park, which will take place every two weeks in July and August, offers a new way to watch a movie with family and friends in Santa Clarita.

Grab your blankets and chairs and claim your spot on the grass to enjoy all-time classics and new favorites this summer at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. City Cinemas in the Park will use the same event space as Concerts in the Park, allowing attendees to sit back and relax as they enjoy a picnic dinner or a meal from a food truck on-site.

Each movie will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Food trucks will begin selling at 7 p.m.

The following is the 2022 City Cinemas in the Park schedule:

July 15 — Encanto (PG)

July 29 — Guardians of the Galaxy (PG-13)

Aug. 12 — Shrek (PG)

Aug. 26 — The Goonies (PG)

For more information on the City of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas in the Park series, please visit City Cinemas in the Park or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.

City Cinemas Release

