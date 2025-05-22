Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
|
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
|
Catfé, a new cat cafe coming soon to the Santa Clarita Valley, is seeking donations to cover renovation costs and city fees.
|
Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free "Movie Under the Stars" on Friday, May 30.
|
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted on Thursday, May 22, against the House Republican budget proposal that slashes Medicaid, SNAP and other programs that hundreds of thousands of his constituents rely on.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s popular Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.
|
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
|
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
|
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
|
1865
- Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story
]
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
|
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
|
Rep. George Whitesides joined Rep. Dave Min to introduce the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the growing threat of wildfires in shrubland ecosystems across the Western United States.
|
As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to prioritize safety by buckling up before each trip.
|
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.
|
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.
|
1978
- St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story
]
|
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
|
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.