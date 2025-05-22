Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley

Catfé, a new cat cafe coming soon to the Santa Clarita Valley, is seeking donations to cover renovation costs and city fees.

Catfé recently got a permit approved from the city and is located at 18560 Via Princessa Suite 100, Santa Clarita, CA.

For a donation, your beloved cat will be hand-painted into the Catfé mural. A permanent celebration of feline love, community and the cats that make life better.

Spots are limited, and each mural cat will be custom-illustrated by a local artist to match your kitty’s unique look.

Catfé is targeting a grand opening by mid-Summer 2025.

Catfé is also accepting reservations on its website.

For more information and to donate visit https://www.catfe.la/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAadI3lGtqxycIOQGlvY2TUgbfnCblrdaV55BK92r9lZWhEBOb3Hg1mxWx54HPQ_aem_9n3aedSlaj-5UjsePCjU2w

A gofundme page is currently accepting donations here.

