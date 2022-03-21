CBS Seeks Superfans for New Kelsea Ballerini Show

CBS Television is looking to find die-hard Kelsea Ballerini fans from the Santa Clarita Valley for an episode of a multi-episode fan competition series.

In each episode a famous music artist will compete alongside a group of their biggest fans in a series of fun games to see who is the true #1 fan. That fan will win an fan prize package curated by the artist.

Fans cast in the production will spend a day with Ballerini while competing against other fans for the ultimate fan prize package. Must be 18 years or older.

For information and to apply visit Kelsea Ballerini Casting.

Application deadline is March 22.

