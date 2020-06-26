CDC Adds 3 More COVID-19 Symptoms to Watch List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection.

These COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

* Fever

* Cough

* Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

* Chills

* Repeated shaking with chills

* Muscle pain

* Headache

* Sore throat

* New loss of taste or smell

* Nausea or vomiting (new)

* Congestion or runny nose (new)

* Diarrhea (new)

This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

When to Seek Medical Attention

If you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:

* Trouble breathing

* Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

* New confusion or inability to arouse

* Bluish lips or face

* inability to wake or stay awake (new)

Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.

Learn more about how to protect yourself, how to care for someone who is sick, and what to do if you are sick.