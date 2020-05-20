CDC Guidelines for Reopening Posted as COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 90K

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday published its revised guidelines for reopening businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, churches and more as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many areas of the country.

The 60-page “CDC Activities and Initiatives Supporting the COVID-19 Response and the President’s Plan for Opening America Up Again, May 2020” document details the steps to be taken in the course of reopening.

The guidelines were released as the CDC reported 45,251 new cases and 933 new deaths nationwide, bringing the total to 90,340 fatalities as of Tuesday.

The majority of new confirmed cases are coming from the Americas, World Health Organization officials said Tuesday.

Read the guidelines below.

[Open .pdf in new window]