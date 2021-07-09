header image

July 9
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
CDC Releases School Guidance for Full In-Person Instruction; California Set to Align
| Friday, Jul 9, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued updated K-12 school guidance that highlights mitigation strategies for schools to achieve full in-person instruction.

California will align with this guidance by implementing the multiple mitigation strategies of continued mask guidance and robust testing capacity, while not recommending physical distancing due to the obstacles it would present to California schools’ full reopening.

According to today’s CDC guidance:

“When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.”

In accordance with CDC’s guidance, and due to the fact that many of California’s school facilities can’t accommodate physical distancing, California will layer multiple other prevention strategies, including:

Continued masking guidance: California will continue to require that masks be worn indoors in school settings, which also will ensure that all kids are treated the same.

Robust testing program: Every California school has access to free testing through the robust state testing program for schools.

“We applaud the CDC’s commitment to ensuring that schools are fully, safely opened for in-person instruction. Given California’s science-based approach and the fact that the state’s school facilities can’t accommodate physical distancing, we will align with the CDC by implementing multiple layers of mitigation strategies, including continued masking and robust testing capacity,” said California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction. At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated – treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”

“There’s no substitute for in-person instruction, and today’s CDC guidance clearly reinforces that as a top priority, issuing recommendations for how schools throughout the country can get there. Here in California, we’ll get there through continued masking and robust testing capacity,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer. “The CDC issued a full commitment, with which California agrees, to full in-person instruction for students in the coming school year. CPDH is carefully reviewing the CDC guidance and plans to release state K-12 school guidance on Monday, July 12.”

The guidance will build on multiple state initiatives to ensure schools are prepared to fully, safely reopen:

Historic Budget Investments: In March, Governor Newsom signed into law a $6.6 billion investment in education to safely reopen schools and to address learning loss, especially for students most heavily impacted and school districts with concentrations of low-income and homeless students. According to the most recent data, essentially all schools in California are planning to be fully open for the upcoming school year.

In-Person Summer Learning: This summer, students in 88% of school districts are already receiving learning acceleration (e.g., high-dose tutoring), enrichment, and mental health services, based on $4.6 billion appropriated in early March and strong encouragement from leaders throughout the administration.

Vaccinating Young People: In early May, California launched a multi-faceted statewide campaign to drive vaccinations of school-aged youth ahead of the next school year, including school-based pop-up clinics throughout the state, schools serving directly as providers, and both earned and paid media to educate youth and families.

Safety and Family Engagement: In early June, CDPH launched a family engagement campaign to address the concerns of students and parents reluctant to return to in-person instruction – especially Latinx, African American, and AAPI parents in communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Investments include a campaign to reach parents ($1 million), build on-the-ground local collaborations between local public health departments ($10 million) and county offices of education ($10 million), and provide ongoing statewide technical assistance and encourage two-way communication through enhanced technology ($4 million).

COVID-19 Testing Supports: California has a robust testing infrastructure, particularly for schools, with the capacity to offer free PCR or antigen testing to every school in the state. Innovations being piloted include at-home testing, pooled testing (decreases collection time), and on-site molecular (similar to PCR) testing, among others. To learn more, go to the CDPH Testing Task Force for schools website, or fill out a form here.
Supes to Consider Plan to Move Violent Youth, Young Adult Offenders to Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider supporting the creation of a permanent juvenile detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Summer Program Returns in Val Verde
Children in Val Verde once again have a program available where they can both play and learn this summer.
Cierzan Held to Answer on Suspicion of Murder
A San Fernando Superior Court judge ordered Thursday that Daniel Cierzan be held to answer on one count of murder, finding there was “quite strong” evidence Saugus resident Will Cierzan was killed by his nephew on Jan. 26, 2017.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning Through Monday for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an Extreme Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for areas across L.A. County including Santa Clarita.
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees 165% Increase in New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,422
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a 165 percent increase of new cases over last week with 839 new cases of COVID-19.
Canyon Country Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Identified
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Caleb Romero, 20, of Canyon Country, as the man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday.
Planning Commission Approves 214-Bed Canyon Country Assisted Living Facility
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission supported an application Tuesday night for a new assisted living facility at 17907 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
July 15: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Goal Setting Workshop
Creating realistic and manageable goals may feel like a daunting task, but it applies to all people throughout their professional, personal, and relational lives.
Paving Work to Shutdown Westbound I-210 at I-5 Beginning Friday Night
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Ninth Circuit Hears Arguments in L.A. City, County Homelessness Lawsuit
(CN) — A Los Angeles city attorney told a Ninth Circuit panel Wednesday a federal judge’s far-reaching injunction in a lawsuit over homelessness in the region is impeding elected officials’ efforts to address the complex crisis.
VIA July Luncheon to Present Update on Santa Clarita’s Economic Development
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to host Jason Crawford, acting community development director and Monica Fawcett, interim economic development associate, city of Santa Clarita as keynote speakers for VIA's July luncheon meeting Tuesday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
LASD’s Largest Drug Bust Nets $1.19 Billion Worth of Illegal Marijuana
Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday the results of the Marijuana Eradication Operation which began on the early hours of Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and lasted 10 days.
West Ranch Players Selected to Inaugural Tyler Skaggs Foundation All-Star Game
A foundation started in 2019 to remember the positive impact Tyler Skaggs had will host its first-ever all-star game Saturday at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.
Blood, DNA Experts Testify in Cierzan Murder Trial
During the second day of testimony in the preliminary hearing for a man accused of murdering his uncle, the defendant, Daniel Cierzan, listened as an audio recording of his father, Charles Cierzan, told law enforcement officials in February 2020 that he covered for Daniel on the day of Will Cierzan’s disappearance.
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
The Main To Host Theatre Americana’s “60’s Revisited”
Culture keeps moving forward but somethings never go out of style, like iconic songs from the 60's. Theatre Americana is presenting "The 60's Revisited" at The Main Theater this November.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,400, L.A. County Showcases COVID Ambassador Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 8 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,400 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. The number of cases and deaths may reflect reporting delays over the holiday.
Gormon Tumbleweed Fire Reaches 95% Containment
Firefighters neared full containment of the Tumbleweed Fire in Gorman, with 95% containment as of Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Station Asks Public Help Identifying Petty Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a petty theft suspect who reportedly stole from an after-hours deposit drop box at a bank in Valencia.
College Of The Canyons’ Analyst Wins Statewide Award
An enrollment services analyst at College of the Canyons was selected as the 2021 4cs Senate President Award recipient by the California Community Colleges' Classified Senate.
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1919 - Mike Shuman, Placerita Junior High School principal, born in Fitchburg, Mass. [story]
Arizona Couple Arrested After 2 Dogs Die from Being Locked in Hot Car
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a couple from Arizona after two dogs died from being locked in a hot car July 4 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, according to station officials.
