header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
| Friday, Mar 19, 2021
online instruction
Online instruction: Teacher Nicholas Patey teaches calculus in an empty classroom at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, August 27, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.

Students are able to decrease physical distancing to 3 feet in a classroom setting after new guidance from the CDC was released Friday in areas of moderate COVID-19 community transmission, which includes Los Angeles County.

The five school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley are examining classroom settings to allow 3-foot distancing, but are unable to do so until the state and county’s departments of public health update the health guidance to align with the CDC’s new recommendations.

“We must follow the guidelines from the California Department of Public Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health,” Steve Doyle, superintendent of Castaic Union School District, said in an email. “They have not changed the social distancing requirements for schools. We are looking at, potentially, how many more students might fit in a classroom if the requirements are changed.”

The current county guidelines state students must be distanced 6 feet from one another at all times, among other health and safety protocols such as mandatory face coverings and frequent handwashing.

“We’re going to have to discuss how exactly we will apply these new guidelines locally,” Paul Simon, chief science officer for Public Health, said during a press conference Friday.

If the state and county update guidance to reflect the CDC’s recommendations, more students will be able to fit into classroom settings, according to Superintendent Jeff Pelzel from the Newhall School District.

“If the county aligns with (the) CDC guidance and we’re able to distance students 3 feet apart, we’ll be able to have full-time instruction by fall,” Pelzel said. “The challenge right now is the furniture needed to accommodate the distancing, but we’d be able to have all that ready by fall if permitted to do so.”

All four elementary school districts were able to have students return for in-person instruction after the county’s COVID-19 adjusted case rate reached 25 cases per 100,000 residents in February. The districts have adopted a hybrid model, where students are participating in class for half the day and distance learning for the remainder.

“We’ve made no decision at the district regarding that yet,” said Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of Saugus Union High School District. “We’ll be examining the classrooms if they release that guidance.”

Josh Randall, assistance superintendent of business services for the Sulphur Springs Union School District, said similarly that the district is in the process of reviewing the new guidance and will make the necessary changes when able to do so.

The William S. Hart Union High School District was permitted to start welcoming students back to campus after the adjusted case rate reached seven cases per 100,000 residents in early March. The district has aimed for a March 29 and April 1 return date, maintaining the 6-foot distance.

“Right now, we’re focusing on county guidance,” said Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the Hart District. “If the county makes any changes before we return on the March 29 date, we’ll make those changes as necessary.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
Friday, Mar 19, 2021
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Friday, Mar 19, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
Friday, Mar 19, 2021
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
The California Department of Education (CDE) today has posted estimated local education agency (LEA) allocations from the $6.6 billion made available as part of the Assembly Bill (AB 86) COVID-19 relief package. The funding provided by AB 86 will accelerate the safe return to in-person instruction across California and provide schools the resources to expand academic, mental health and social-emotional supports, including over the summer.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Staff Facing Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley endured an ever-changing school year that included sudden classroom-setting changes, cancelation of events and now a significant decrease in student enrollment — which has led to some teachers receiving notices about potential layoffs if the funding situation doesn’t improve.
Staff Facing Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
The California Department of Education (CDE) today has posted estimated local education agency (LEA) allocations from the $6.6 billion made available as part of the Assembly Bill (AB 86) COVID-19 relief package. The funding provided by AB 86 will accelerate the safe return to in-person instruction across California and provide schools the resources to expand academic, mental health and social-emotional supports, including over the summer.
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan Up for Public Comment and Review
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is opening a public review and comment period for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024.
Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan Up for Public Comment and Review
State Board of Education Approves Historic Ethnic Studies Guidance for High Schools
California is now the first state in the nation to offer a statewide ethnic studies model for educators after the California State Board of Education on Thursday approved guidance to assist local high schools in developing ethnic studies courses.
State Board of Education Approves Historic Ethnic Studies Guidance for High Schools
Holly Schroeder elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors
Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
Holly Schroeder elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors
April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is set to host its 37th Annual Teacher Tribute on Friday, April 30 to honor the 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year.
April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute
30-Day Public Comment Period Open for Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Study Goals and Priorities Draft
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study team on March 18 released a set of draft Health Study Goals and Priorities for public review and comment.
30-Day Public Comment Period Open for Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Study Goals and Priorities Draft
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Open Educational Resources Grant Awarded to COC
College of the Canyons will receive $370,149 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to further expand its Open Educational Resources (OER) initiative in partnership with the California Consortium for Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Educational Resources (CC ECHO) program.
Open Educational Resources Grant Awarded to COC
Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Recognized as 2021 Distinguished Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that Placerita, Rancho Pico and Rio Norte junior high schools are included in the 100 middle and high schools being honored under the 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program.
Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Recognized as 2021 Distinguished Schools
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Businesses Urged to Continue Safety Protocols; SCV Cases Total 26,918
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 88 new deaths and 933 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,918 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Businesses Urged to Continue Safety Protocols; SCV Cases Total 26,918
Hart District to Livestream Sporting Events
In an effort to allow as much access as possible while keeping everyone safe, some William S. Hart Union High School District school sites are utilizing a livestream for sporting events this spring, starting with football.
Hart District to Livestream Sporting Events
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Monday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on the Agency's Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
With the approval and support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department plans to safely reopen a modified version of its Junior Lifeguard Program this summer.
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Following two rounds of virtual auditions, The Music Center has selected 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including a few from the Santa Clarita Valley, as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 33rd annual Spotlight  program, a free nationally acclaimed arts training and scholarship program for teens.
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
A Placerita Canyon man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Florida due to an allegation from Nevada was released from custody in lieu of posting $100,000 bail, according to court records available online Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday.
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
%d bloggers like this: