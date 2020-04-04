[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
CDC Warns of COVID-19-Related Phone Scams, Phishing Attacks
| Saturday, Apr 4, 2020

Phone ScamsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware that members of the general public are receiving calls appearing to originate from CDC through caller ID, or they are receiving scammer voice mail messages saying the caller is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some calls are requesting donations.

Downloadable apps and some free websites now make it simple for anyone to “spoof” a phone call and make it appear to come from any phone number. This is usually done by unscrupulous salespeople, in hopes that people are more likely to pick up the phone if the caller has a number similar to theirs.

Unfortunately, current technology doesn’t make it easy to block these spoofed calls, either on business or personal phones. A spoofed call does not mean that anyone’s telephone has been hacked, so you can simply hang up.

These calls are a scam and are referred to as “government impersonation fraud,” meaning criminals are impersonating government officials for nefarious purposes. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated and organized in their approach. They are technologically savvy and often target young people and the elderly.

To protect yourself from falling victim to these scams, be wary of answering phone calls from numbers you do not recognize. Federal agencies do not request donations from the general public. Do not give out your personal information, including banking information, Social Security number or other personally identifiable information over the phone or to individuals you do not know.

You can also report these calls to the Federal Communications Commissionexternal icon (FCC).

Phishing Attacks
Malicious cyber criminals are also attempting to leverage interest and activity in COVID-19 to launch coronavirus-themed phishing emails. These phishing emails contain links and downloads for malware that can allow them to takeover healthcare IT systems and steal information.

At least one campaign is pretending to send emails from CDC, and targets Americans and other English-speaking victims with attached notices regarding infection-prevention measures for the disease.

It is critical to stay vigilant and follow good security practices to help reduce the likelihood of falling victim to phishing attacks.

– Don’t open unsolicited email from people you don’t know.
– Be wary of third-party sources spreading information about COVID-19. Refer to the official CDC gov website for updates on COVID-19.
– Hover your mouse over links to see where they lead.
– Do not click links in emails. If you think the address is correct, retype it in a browser window.
– Be wary of attachments in any email.
– Do not supply any personal information, especially passwords, to anyone via email.

Additional resources:
Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS CISA)
Federal Trade Commission (FTC) COVID-19 scams
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
CDC Warns of COVID-19-Related Phone Scams, Phishing Attacks
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
CDC Warns of COVID-19-Related Phone Scams, Phishing Attacks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware that members of the general public are receiving calls appearing to originate from CDC through caller ID, or they are receiving scammer voice mail messages saying the caller is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some calls are requesting donations.
FULL STORY...
COC Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
COC Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case
A member of the College of the Canyons community has tested positive for coronavirus. The affected individual was last on campus on March 25.
FULL STORY...
Surveillance Videos Credited with Catching Saugus Burglary Suspect
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
Surveillance Videos Credited with Catching Saugus Burglary Suspect
Detectives are thanking Santa Clarita residents' surveillance cameras with helping them catch a burglary suspect.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CDC Warns of COVID-19-Related Phone Scams, Phishing Attacks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware that members of the general public are receiving calls appearing to originate from CDC through caller ID, or they are receiving scammer voice mail messages saying the caller is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some calls are requesting donations.
CDC Warns of COVID-19-Related Phone Scams, Phishing Attacks
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of L.A. County
COC All-American WR Alonzell Henderson Commits to University of Hawaii
College of the Canyons All-American wide receiver Alonzell Henderson has committed to the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and will take his talents to the Rainbow Warrior program for the 2020 season.
COC All-American WR Alonzell Henderson Commits to University of Hawaii
Traffic Advisory Issued for Sierra Highway, Newhall Avenue
Starting Monday, April 6, developer Trammell Crow Company will begin a project to construct a right-turn lane on Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue.
Traffic Advisory Issued for Sierra Highway, Newhall Avenue
COC Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case
A member of the College of the Canyons community has tested positive for coronavirus. The affected individual was last on campus on March 25.
COC Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case
Surveillance Videos Credited with Catching Saugus Burglary Suspect
Detectives are thanking Santa Clarita residents' surveillance cameras with helping them catch a burglary suspect.
Surveillance Videos Credited with Catching Saugus Burglary Suspect
COVID-19 Response Funding to Be Distributed Statewide to Educational Agencies
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that $100,000,000 in funding will be distributed to local educational agencies (LEAs) throughout the state.
COVID-19 Response Funding to Be Distributed Statewide to Educational Agencies
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Sweethearts | Doctor’s Diary with Gene Dorio
The hospital had decided their personal doctor they trusted for 30 years would not be allowed to care for them, and instead a “stranger” would be their physician.
Sweethearts | Doctor’s Diary with Gene Dorio
Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
The Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down high-use portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, effective April 4 through April 30.
Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
Santa Clarita Transit will implement its reduced "Sunday" schedule all seven days of the week beginning Saturday, city officials said.
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
More than 100 short-term classes are now open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2020 semester.
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Luxor Capital Group, a private equity firm with components in New York and the Cayman Islands, has accumulated a 17.62-percent stake in Valencia developer Five Point Holdings LLC in the last two weeks, SEC records show.
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
Cloth face masks can be used voluntarily to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
California now has 10,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths due to the virus as of Thursday, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Friday update.
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
The Los Angeles chapter of the Center for Nonprofit Management will host a three-day nonprofits webinar on April 6-7 and 9 to focus on financing options for nonprofit organizations.
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
Newsom Launches ‘Project Roomkey’ to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
With "Project Roomkey," California has become the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval to provide safe isolation capacity for tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in order to protect them and the state from COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.
Newsom Launches ‘Project Roomkey’ to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Congressional Candidate Forum on Friday, April 24, which will feature Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Mike Garcia.
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
SCV Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year
Hart District schools and all four of the elementary school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
SCV Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year
Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a series of new resources to aid small businesses and help California workers who have lost work due to COVID-19.
Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
The 2020 Census is Counting On You Now
The 2020 Census is counting right now, and it is crucial that we all do our part to make sure Los Angeles County receives its fair share of federal funding by participating in the 2020 Census, county Department of Public Social Services officials said.
The 2020 Census is Counting On You Now
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
%d bloggers like this: