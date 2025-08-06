CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by Gioia Cheese Company

Burrata cheese produced and packaged by Gioia Cheese Company of Los Angeles County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.

The quarantine order came following the confirmed detection of Salmonella bacteria in the firm’s burrata cheese sampled and tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The order applies to “Gioia Cheese Co. Burrata” sold in four-ounce (4 oz) and one-pound (16 oz.) plastic tubs available for purchase at retail on or before Aug. 1, 2025. There are no lot codes or “Best if Used By” code dates on the packages.

Consumers are strongly urged to dispose of any product remaining in their refrigerators.

CDFA found the Salmonella bacteria in a routine sample collected on July 29 at the Gioia Cheese Company’s manufacturing and packaging facility. No illnesses have been reported.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea which may be bloody. Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache. Most persons infected with Salmonella develop symptoms within six hours to six days after exposure.

While most individuals recover in four to seven days without medical intervention, some may develop complications that require hospitalization.

Children younger than 5, adults who are 65 and older and people whose immune systems are weakened from certain medical conditions (such as diabetes, liver or kidney disease, and cancer) or their treatments are at highest risk for more severe illness.

