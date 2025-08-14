CDPH Alerts Valley Fever Risks Remain High

The California Department of Public Health is reminding California residents and visitors that Valley fever risk remains high in 2025, including in the Santa Clarita Valley.

While Valley fever can occur at any time of the year, most people who get Valley fever breathe in the fungus in the late summer and fall and then get sick one to three weeks later.

CDPH is reminding California residents and visitors that Valley fever is common in the Central Valley and Central Coast. People experiencing long-lasting symptoms like cough, fever, trouble breathing, chest pain and tiredness, particularly people who have been around outdoor dirt or dust. should see a doctor or healthcare provider and ask about Valley fever.

Valley fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis or “cocci,” is caused by a fungus that grows in the soil and dirt in some areas of California. Valley fever is named after the San Joaquin Valley of California where it is most common. It can cause symptoms that look like COVID-19 or flu. Valley fever can also cause serious lung infections like pneumonia. People who live, work, go to school or travel in areas where Valley fever is common are at risk of becoming sick. Although most people with Valley fever get better on their own and don’t need treatment, for some people it can become severe, chronic or even fatal without care.

“California had a record year for Valley fever in 2024 and, so far, case counts are high in 2025. Valley fever is a serious illness that’s here to stay in California. We want to remind Californians, travelers to California, and their healthcare providers to watch for signs and symptoms of Valley fever to help detect it early,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan. “If you have been sick with symptoms like cough, fever, trouble breathing and tiredness for more than seven to ten days, please talk to a healthcare provider about Valley fever, especially if you’ve been outdoors in dusty air in the Central Valley or Central Coast regions.”

Valley fever is on the rise in California with over 5,500 provisional cases reported through the first six months of 2025. In 2024, California reported nearly 12,500 cases, the highest year on record for California and a significant jump from the 7,000-9,000 cases reported annually from 2017 through 2023. Rates of Valley fever continue to be highest in the southern San Joaquin Valley region of California, but cases have been increasing in other areas such as the northern Central Valley and the Central Coast.

Research suggests the rise and spread of Valley fever may be linked to changes in climate. Wet winters after droughts help the fungus grow and dry, windy weather in the following summer and fall can help the fungus get into the air. Increases in dirt-disturbing activities, like construction in high-risk areas, may also contribute to more Valley fever being reported.

People and pets can get Valley fever by breathing in dust from outdoor air that contains the Valley fever fungus. Valley fever is not contagious and cannot spread from one person or animal to another. If you live, work, go to school, or travel in areas where Valley fever is common, some practical tips to reduce your chances of getting Valley fever include:

When it is windy outside and the air is dusty, stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

When driving through a dusty area, keep car windows closed and use recirculating air, if possible.

Before digging, wet down soil and dirt to prevent stirring up dust into the air.

Consider wearing a properly fitted N95 respirator mask if you must be in dusty air outdoors in these areas.

Valley fever can be difficult to prevent. Valley fever can also be hard to recognize and diagnose because it can look like other common respiratory infections. Know the signs and symptoms. Consider asking a doctor or healthcare provider about Valley fever if concerned, especially if you have:

Symptoms like cough, fever, night sweats, trouble breathing, chest pain and exhaustion for more than seven to ten days

Lived, worked, gone to school, or traveled in areas where Valley fever is common in the weeks or months before getting sick

Been around a lot of dirt or dust outdoors, including working outdoors, in the weeks or months before getting sick. Outdoor work can include construction, agricultural work and wildland firefighting, which may involve digging and moving soil to control fires during fire season.

Only a doctor or healthcare provider can diagnose someone with Valley fever, which usually involves blood tests or other laboratory tests or determine if a person needs treatment for Valley fever. Patients with severe Valley fever may require hospitalization and may experience lifelong symptoms. In some cases, Valley fever can be fatal.

Even young, healthy people can get sick with Valley fever, but certain factors can increase a person’s risk of getting severe Valley fever including being an older adult, having diabetes or a condition that weakens the immune system or being pregnant. People who are Black or Filipino also have been noted to have a higher risk of severe disease from Valley fever, which may relate to underlying health conditions, health inequities or other causes.

Know your risk and ask your doctor or healthcare provider about Valley fever if you are concerned. For more information on Valley fever, please visit CDPH’s Valley fever website.

