January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
CDPH, DHCS. DMHC Issue Statement on Vaccine Access, Availability
| Friday, Jan 9, 2026
covid vaccine

California Health and Human Services leaders champion vaccination as a cornerstone of public health.

California Health and Human Services leaders, including Secretary Kim Johnson, Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan, Department of Health Care Services Director Michelle Baass and Department of Managed Health Care Director Mary Watanabe released the following joint statement:

“California has long championed vaccination as a cornerstone of public health, recognizing its critical role in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Vaccines remain one of the greatest achievements in modern medicine, supported by overwhelming scientific consensus. They not only protect individuals, but also strengthen community resilience by reducing the spread of infectious diseases.

California and American Academy of Pediatrics-recommended vaccines will continue to be covered by health plans and insurers regulated by the State of California. Vaccines can be received at no cost from your doctor, some local pharmacies, or other authorized providers.

To schedule your vaccine appointment, contact your health care provider or visit myturn.ca.gov.

California will continue to emphasize science-based policies that protect families and communities and promote universal vaccine access.

We recently launched the West Coast Health Alliance with our partners in Washington, Oregon and Hawaii as a unified regional partnership to uphold scientific integrity in public health and protect residents from politically motivated federal decisions.

As part of this commitment, we are reaffirming that our states will continue to follow the vaccine schedule recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, rather than adopting the new, arbitrary federal schedule that reduces the number of diseases from which it recommends protection. The AAP’s guidance is grounded in decades of rigorous research and clinical experience, ensuring vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to prevent disease outbreaks and safeguard children’s health.

California is committed to reviewing available vaccine science and following credible, independent medical guidance ensuring that every resident has access to safe, effective immunizations that save lives—and keep Californians healthy and strong.

Background on California actions to protect coverage of preventive care services:

In September 2025, Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 144 protecting access to preventive care services, including vaccinations. AB 144 requires health plans in California to cover preventive care services recommended by the federal government as of January 1, 2025, or recommended by the California Department of Public Health, with no cost-sharing or prior authorization for health plan members.

The DMHC issued All Plan Letter 25-015, providing information and guidance to licensed health plans on the protections enacted under AB 144. The DHCS issued a provider update on Medi-Cal coverage of vaccines, per AB 144 requirements.

DMHC’s COVID-19 fact sheet provides important information about health plan coverage for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatment.

Visit the CDPH Public Health for All webpage for more information on immunization requirements and resources.

Health plan members having trouble accessing the health care services they need, including COVID-19 tests, vaccinations, or treatment, should contact their health plan. If the member is unsatisfied with their plan’s response, or has an urgent issue, they can file a complaint with the DMHC Help Center at www.DMHC.ca.gov.

For additional support, DHCS offers assistance to help Medi-Cal members resolve problems with Medi-Cal managed care plan services.
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Finally Family Homes will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Oasis Resource Center 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
CDPH, DHCS. DMHC Issue Statement on Vaccine Access, Availability
California Health and Human Services leaders champion vaccination as a cornerstone of public health.
Foothill League Soccer: Picking Up Speed
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is mostly-back from holiday schedule, and some league matches have occurred. But these have resulted in only minor changes in the standings. Top teams won’t be clashing anytime soon, but some of the lower-downs will be slugging it out this week.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Feb. 21: Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul is ‘Off to the Races’
The annual Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul Gala fundraiser is "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Feb. 21.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team Recognized
The five deputies assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Crime Impact Team (CIT) were recently recognized within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for exceptional work throughout 2025.
Proposed California Legislation Would Add Protections for News Media
A California lawmaker started the new year by introducing three bills intended to provide more protections for journalists and ensure their access to the courtroom.
Jan. 13: New Docent Program Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center welcomes new docents to attend a 12-week training program beginning Tuesday, Jan. 13.
Jan. 24: Newhall Community Center’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Newhall Community Center's 20th Anniversary Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan 24.
Feb 21: Entry Deadline for Art Hop Youth Art Contest Submissions
All public, private and homeschooled students in grades TK–12 within the city of Santa Clarita are invited to submit original visual artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest by Saturday, Feb. 21.
Jan. 9: Deadline for SCV Chamber 2026 Business Choice Awards
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2026 Business Choice Awards to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is Friday, Jan. 9.
Jan. 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Guided Mushroom Tour
Take a guided mushroom walk through the oak woodlands of Placerita Canyon Nature Center with expert forager and mycologist Bat Vardeh 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 24- Feb. 22: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘South Pacific’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild, with special arrangement with R & H Theatricals, will host Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific," weekends beginning Saturday, Jan. 24- Feb. 22.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
Feb. 15: SCV Chinese Cultural Association Lunar New Year Gala
SCV Chinese Cultural Association is hosting its first Lunar New Year Gala, Sunday, Feb. 15 at Newhall Family Theatre.
Jan. 17- Feb. 22: SCAA Artist Jeanne IIer on Display at Canyon Theatre Guild
Works by Santa Clarita Artist Association's Jeanne Iler will be on display Jan. 17-Feb. 22 at Canyon Theatre Guild.
SCV Water Launches New 2026 Gardening Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the launch of the SCV Water Gardening Club, a new community-focused program debuting in 2026.
Jan. 15: ‘Teen Game Day, Escape Room’ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Escape Room," event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Canyons Wins 78-64 Over L.A. Pierce in Final Non-Conference Outing
College of the Canyons men's basketball received a game-high 17 points from freshman center Craig Irons, and Dwayne Boston Jr. added a double-double of his own, to help guide the Cougars past visiting L.A. Pierce College 78-64 on Saturday night, Jan. 3.
