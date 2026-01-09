CDPH, DHCS. DMHC Issue Statement on Vaccine Access, Availability

California Health and Human Services leaders champion vaccination as a cornerstone of public health.

California Health and Human Services leaders, including Secretary Kim Johnson, Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan, Department of Health Care Services Director Michelle Baass and Department of Managed Health Care Director Mary Watanabe released the following joint statement:

“California has long championed vaccination as a cornerstone of public health, recognizing its critical role in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Vaccines remain one of the greatest achievements in modern medicine, supported by overwhelming scientific consensus. They not only protect individuals, but also strengthen community resilience by reducing the spread of infectious diseases.

California and American Academy of Pediatrics-recommended vaccines will continue to be covered by health plans and insurers regulated by the State of California. Vaccines can be received at no cost from your doctor, some local pharmacies, or other authorized providers.

To schedule your vaccine appointment, contact your health care provider or visit myturn.ca.gov.

California will continue to emphasize science-based policies that protect families and communities and promote universal vaccine access.

We recently launched the West Coast Health Alliance with our partners in Washington, Oregon and Hawaii as a unified regional partnership to uphold scientific integrity in public health and protect residents from politically motivated federal decisions.

As part of this commitment, we are reaffirming that our states will continue to follow the vaccine schedule recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, rather than adopting the new, arbitrary federal schedule that reduces the number of diseases from which it recommends protection. The AAP’s guidance is grounded in decades of rigorous research and clinical experience, ensuring vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to prevent disease outbreaks and safeguard children’s health.

California is committed to reviewing available vaccine science and following credible, independent medical guidance ensuring that every resident has access to safe, effective immunizations that save lives—and keep Californians healthy and strong.

Background on California actions to protect coverage of preventive care services:

In September 2025, Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 144 protecting access to preventive care services, including vaccinations. AB 144 requires health plans in California to cover preventive care services recommended by the federal government as of January 1, 2025, or recommended by the California Department of Public Health, with no cost-sharing or prior authorization for health plan members.

The DMHC issued All Plan Letter 25-015, providing information and guidance to licensed health plans on the protections enacted under AB 144. The DHCS issued a provider update on Medi-Cal coverage of vaccines, per AB 144 requirements.

DMHC’s COVID-19 fact sheet provides important information about health plan coverage for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatment.

Visit the CDPH Public Health for All webpage for more information on immunization requirements and resources.

Health plan members having trouble accessing the health care services they need, including COVID-19 tests, vaccinations, or treatment, should contact their health plan. If the member is unsatisfied with their plan’s response, or has an urgent issue, they can file a complaint with the DMHC Help Center at www.DMHC.ca.gov.

For additional support, DHCS offers assistance to help Medi-Cal members resolve problems with Medi-Cal managed care plan services.

