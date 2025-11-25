header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
| Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
never a bother

The California Department of Public Health is highlighting the wide range of youth mental health resources and supports available to young people and their families as access to some forms of artificial intelligence companionship changes.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, the private company character.ai will remove access to its AI companion for youth 18 years and younger. AI companions are conversational chatbots that use artificial intelligence to simulate conversation. While experts are still assessing the impacts this action may have on mental health, some youth may experience disruption or uncertainty when something they previously interacted with becomes unavailable. State leaders are promoting resources that can offer support, if necessary, during this transition.

“The world our youth live in is constantly changing, and the role artificial intelligence plays in their lives is complicated,” said Dr. Rita Nguyen, CDPH Assistant State Health Officer. “While data and science on the topic are still evolving, ongoing reports on youth dependency on this technology are of concern and warrant further research. We encourage families to talk and to take advantage of the numerous resources available to support mental health.”

Mental Health Resources for Youth

CDPH remains committed to sharing resources and communication guidance that support suicide prevention and open, honest conversations on mental health between youth and their adult allies, such as parents, caregivers, teachers and coaches.

Two of these resources, BrightLife Kids and Soluna, are free behavioral health platforms developed as part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative.

These platforms offer children, youth, young adults, and families access to timely, culturally responsive, and confidential mental health support. They offer coaching sessions, educational content, stress management tools, moderated peer communities, and include crisis and safety protocols for those in emotional distress.

Services are available to all California families, regardless of income, immigration status, or insurance coverage.

The Never a Bother youth suicide prevention campaign, part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, dedicates a portion of the website to guidance on talking to youth about suicide and mental health challenges, and offers a series of print resources for use in home, school and community settings. While not specific to AI chatbots, efforts like these to foster connection and supportive relationships with youth help to bring conversations about suicide risk to the forefront and help equip caregivers with meaningful tools to support the young people in their lives.

The 988 Lifeline provides a simple, three-digit point of access for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health, or substance use crisis. To reach the Lifeline, people can call or text 988 or chat at Lifeline (988lifeline.org). People who are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support may also use 988 to receive guidance and support. This number is in addition to existing national, state-wide, and local call lines for emergency and non-emergency support.

Emerging Science and Data

Last month, California passed Senate Bill 243, creating the nation’s first safeguards for companion chatbots. As part of implementation of SB 243, CDPH will review data submitted by AI chatbot platforms for further policy recommendations.

By providing critical data on protocols and referrals related to suicidal thoughts and self-harm, SB 243 will assist CDPH in tracking and disseminating data on the type of suicide prevention related guidance provided by companion chatbot platforms and the frequency of such guidance. This information will allow the Department to better understand the scope and nuances of suicide-related issues on companion chatbot platforms.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
The California Department of Public Health is highlighting the wide range of youth mental health resources and supports available to young people and their families as access to some forms of artificial intelligence companionship changes.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 11-14: SCIFF at Laemmle, Names Philippines Featured Nation
Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
Dec. 11-14: SCIFF at Laemmle, Names Philippines Featured Nation
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced its return to the Santa Clarita Valley for its fifth year, Dec. 11–14.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
The annual Barnyard Light Tour at the city of Santa Clarita's William S. Hart Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
The California Department of Public Health is highlighting the wide range of youth mental health resources and supports available to young people and their families as access to some forms of artificial intelligence companionship changes.
CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access
Dec. 11-14: SCIFF at Laemmle, Names Philippines Featured Nation
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced its return to the Santa Clarita Valley for its fifth year, Dec. 11–14.
Dec. 11-14: SCIFF at Laemmle, Names Philippines Featured Nation
Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
The annual Barnyard Light Tour at the city of Santa Clarita's William S. Hart Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m.
Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Fostering Youth Independence Year-End Fundraising Campaign
With Giving Tuesday approaching on Dec. 2, Fostering Youth Independence  has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.
Fostering Youth Independence Year-End Fundraising Campaign
Mustangs Come Close in Loss to #19 Owls
The Master's University men's basketball team had the halftime lead but could not hold it, losing to the No. 19 Oregon Tech Owls 83-78 Monday, Nov. 24 in the opening game of the HIU Thanksgiving Classic in Fullerton.
Mustangs Come Close in Loss to #19 Owls
TMU Swim Takes on Loaded Field at La Verne
The Master's University swimming and diving program took on a strong field at the La Verne Collegiate Winter Invite at East Los Angeles College on Friday through Saturday, Nov. 21-22.
TMU Swim Takes on Loaded Field at La Verne
Canyons Cross Country Caps Season at 3C2A State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons cross country capped its 2025 campaign by seeing both its men's and women's teams compete at the 3C2A State Championship meet at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Canyons Cross Country Caps Season at 3C2A State Championship Meet
No. 5 Canyons Loses 1-0 to No. 12 Golden West in SoCal Regional Playoff
No. 5 College of the Canyons women's soccer had its postseason hopes dashed in a tight 1-0 home loss to visiting No. 12 Golden West College in the second round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Saturday night, Nov. 22.
No. 5 Canyons Loses 1-0 to No. 12 Golden West in SoCal Regional Playoff
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
The Newhall Holiday Marketplace event will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace
Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder
As the holiday season gets underway, the California Highway Patrol reminds motorists that the simplest way to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving weekend is to buckle up before every trip.
Click It, Don’t Risk It, CHP Thanksgiving Safety Reminder
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
With all hopes for continuing 2025 SCV football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.
SCV Football: All Good Things Must End
West Ranch Marching High School Band, Colorguard Win SCSBOA Championship
At the first day of band camp in July, Dr. Rod Schueller, West Ranch High School’s Director of Instrumental Music, told his team their main goal should be to strive to get better each day.
West Ranch Marching High School Band, Colorguard Win SCSBOA Championship
SCV Water General Manager Announces Upcoming Retirement
At the regular Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors meeting on Nov. 18, SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone formally announced his upcoming retirement after 10 years of dedicated service.
SCV Water General Manager Announces Upcoming Retirement
Nov. 24-30: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Nov. 30.
Nov. 24-30: Four Productions Filming in SCV
TMU Women’s Volleyball Takes NAIA Opening Round Win
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Texas A&M Texarkana on Saturday, Nov. 22 in The MacArthur Center in four sets to move on to the NAIA Championship Tournament.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Takes NAIA Opening Round Win
Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends in Idaho
The Master's University women's soccer team took another post-season match to a shootout Nov. 22, but in the end it was No. 6 College of Idaho advancing to the final of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship with a 4-1 advantage in PKs.
Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends in Idaho
TMU Lady Hoops Falls to Eastern Oregon
Three players scored in double digits but it was not enough as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers 66-58 Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Caldwell Classic in Caldwell, Idaho.
TMU Lady Hoops Falls to Eastern Oregon
TMU Women’s XC Finishes Fourth at National Championships
The Master's University women's cross country team finished in fourth place at the NAIA nationals championships on Friday, Nov. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla.
TMU Women’s XC Finishes Fourth at National Championships
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Pacific Lock Company, a veteran-led and woman-owned family business located in Santa Clarita, has reached a historic milestone, The Department of War has officially approved PACLOCK's "PL951" High-Security Padlock after it successfully passed the rigorous MIL-DTL-43607J standard.
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has long been sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
SCVNews.com