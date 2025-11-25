CDPH Highlights Mental Health Resources for Youth, Amid Changes to AI Access

The California Department of Public Health is highlighting the wide range of youth mental health resources and supports available to young people and their families as access to some forms of artificial intelligence companionship changes.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, the private company character.ai will remove access to its AI companion for youth 18 years and younger. AI companions are conversational chatbots that use artificial intelligence to simulate conversation. While experts are still assessing the impacts this action may have on mental health, some youth may experience disruption or uncertainty when something they previously interacted with becomes unavailable. State leaders are promoting resources that can offer support, if necessary, during this transition.

“The world our youth live in is constantly changing, and the role artificial intelligence plays in their lives is complicated,” said Dr. Rita Nguyen, CDPH Assistant State Health Officer. “While data and science on the topic are still evolving, ongoing reports on youth dependency on this technology are of concern and warrant further research. We encourage families to talk and to take advantage of the numerous resources available to support mental health.”

Mental Health Resources for Youth

CDPH remains committed to sharing resources and communication guidance that support suicide prevention and open, honest conversations on mental health between youth and their adult allies, such as parents, caregivers, teachers and coaches.

Two of these resources, BrightLife Kids and Soluna, are free behavioral health platforms developed as part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative.

These platforms offer children, youth, young adults, and families access to timely, culturally responsive, and confidential mental health support. They offer coaching sessions, educational content, stress management tools, moderated peer communities, and include crisis and safety protocols for those in emotional distress.

Services are available to all California families, regardless of income, immigration status, or insurance coverage.

The Never a Bother youth suicide prevention campaign, part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, dedicates a portion of the website to guidance on talking to youth about suicide and mental health challenges, and offers a series of print resources for use in home, school and community settings. While not specific to AI chatbots, efforts like these to foster connection and supportive relationships with youth help to bring conversations about suicide risk to the forefront and help equip caregivers with meaningful tools to support the young people in their lives.

The 988 Lifeline provides a simple, three-digit point of access for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health, or substance use crisis. To reach the Lifeline, people can call or text 988 or chat at Lifeline (988lifeline.org). People who are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support may also use 988 to receive guidance and support. This number is in addition to existing national, state-wide, and local call lines for emergency and non-emergency support.

Emerging Science and Data

Last month, California passed Senate Bill 243, creating the nation’s first safeguards for companion chatbots. As part of implementation of SB 243, CDPH will review data submitted by AI chatbot platforms for further policy recommendations.

By providing critical data on protocols and referrals related to suicidal thoughts and self-harm, SB 243 will assist CDPH in tracking and disseminating data on the type of suicide prevention related guidance provided by companion chatbot platforms and the frequency of such guidance. This information will allow the Department to better understand the scope and nuances of suicide-related issues on companion chatbot platforms.

