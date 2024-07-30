header image

July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
| Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Valley Fever

People who attended “Lightning in a Bottle” music festival in Kern County should see a healthcare provider if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms.

The California Department of Public Health, in partnership with local health departments, is investigating cases of Valley fever (also called coccidioidomycosis or “cocci”) that occurred among people who traveled through Kern County, to attend the outdoor music festival, Lightning in a Bottle.

The festival was held May 22-27 at Buena Vista Lake, near the city of Bakersfield. More than 20,000 people from several California counties and possibly from other states and countries attended the festival.

To date, CDPH has identified five patients with Valley fever who attended the festival; three were hospitalized. Additional cases linked to attendance at the outdoor festival are possible.

Valley fever is an infectious disease caused by the Coccidioides fungus that grows in the soil and dirt in some areas of California. While most people exposed to this fungus do not develop Valley fever, the fungus can infect the lungs and cause respiratory symptoms, including cough, difficulty breathing, fever, and tiredness or fatigue. In rare cases, the Valley fever fungus can spread to other parts of the body and cause severe disease. Valley fever is not contagious, meaning it cannot spread from one person or animal to another. Past outbreaks of Valley fever have been associated with exposure to dust and dirt at outdoor events and jobsites where dirt was being disturbed in areas of California where Valley fever is common.

Valley fever is on the rise in California, with particularly high numbers of cases reported in 2023 and 2024 and is most common in the San Joaquin Valley and Central Coast areas of California.

CDPH recommends that people who visited Kern County and are experiencing respiratory infection symptoms that have not improved or are lasting longer than a week should visit a healthcare provider and ask about possible Valley fever. Respiratory infection symptoms include cough, fever, fatigue, difficulty breathing, and chest pain. Be sure to mention attendance at the music festival or travel to Kern County where Valley fever is common.

Attendees can also visit the CDPH Valley fever survey website for more information and to share details about any illness.

CDPH requests that healthcare providers evaluating patients with respiratory or other symptoms compatible with Valley fever ask about travel and consider Valley fever testing in patients who reported attendance at the Lightning in a Bottle music festival or traveled to Kern County in late May.

While the event occurred two months ago and mild cases of Valley fever might have already resolved, other patients with more long-term or severe disease may still be symptomatic or undiagnosed. Healthcare providers based in regions that are low-incidence or non-endemic for Valley fever may consult the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDPH websites for guidance and testing recommendations for Valley fever. Specific laboratory testing for Valley fever is required for accurate diagnosis.

Please note that healthcare providers should also consider asking all patients with Valley fever-compatible symptoms about any residence, work, or travel in areas in California where Valley fever is common.

Local and state health departments should notify CDPH of Valley fever cases among attendees of this music festival.

For additional information on Valley fever, please visit CDPH’s Valley fever website.
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
For students in the Santa Clarita Valley summer is fading fast as back-to-school dates loom. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Monday, aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 12-15.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Saugus High School Gridiron Booster Club will host a Saugus High Foortball Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 3.
FULL STORY...
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the West Ranch High School cross country team for the “Run with Dogs” program at the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, July 30.
FULL STORY...
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
In a celebration of artistic excellence and international collaboration, California Institute of the Arts Graphic Design students Vesper (Yuhuan) Ji (Art MFA 2025), Junyu Qian (Art MFA 2024), Oscar Thompson (Art BFA 2025) and Dariia Zamrii (Art MFA 2025) have been announced as winners of the 2024 Cultural Olympiad Poster Competition. Fellow CalArtian Jiating Shi (Art MFA 2025) also received an honorable mention.
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
People who attended “Lightning in a Bottle” music festival in Kern County should see a healthcare provider if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms.
Correction: SUSD $190 Bond Measure to Be Discussed at Regular Board Meeting July 30
The Saugus Union School District board of Trustees will discuss placing a $190M bond measure for facilities improvements on the November ballot at the board's regular public meeting on Tuesday, July 30.
Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope
The 10th anniversary Be the Light 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at West Creek Park in Valencia with the course traveling the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek Trail.
Henry Mayo Receives AHA Award for Stroke Care
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
Sept. 14: Horse 2 Heart Fundraiser Jamboree
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is presently serving more than 7,000 food-insecure residents of the Santa Clarita Valley each month. The SCV Food Pantry is presently looking for volunteers for the fall season.
SCV Water Awarded Federal Grant for Water Resilience Initiative
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $363,374 Federal grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Applied Science Grant Program. Funds will go towards the Agency’s Groundwater Model Refinement and Calibration Project.
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
Grace Colburn is transferring from University of California, Irvine to The Master's University to continue her college volleyball career.
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 30, with closed session beginning at 6 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Rachel Berger as its next vice provost.
VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association has announce the nominees for the 2024 VIA Bash titled "Color My World."
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is creating a new Aquatics Agency that is a key departmental realignment of its vast network of swimming pools, lakes, lake swim beaches and water-related facilities and activities.
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 4.
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
As summer heats up and water use reaches its peak in our City, it’s crucial that we come together to champion environmental responsibility.
SCVNews.com