August 14
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park
Mitchell adobe
CDPH Investigating Measles Exposure Linked to Traveler
| Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
Tom Bradley Terminla B LAX

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to an international traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport.

Public Health is working to identify any other potential exposure sites in Los Angeles county and any others who may have been exposed and will assess their risk for developing a measles infection.

This traveler arrived on China Airlines Flight #008 at the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal B, gate 153 on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Individuals who were at Terminal B between approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 12:35 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 3 may have been exposed to the measles virus. In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), passengers seated near the infected traveler on China Airlines Flight #008 on Aug. 2 may have been exposed and will be notified by their respective local department of health.

The CDC and local public health departments routinely work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States.

What to Do if Potentially Exposed

Anyone who may have been exposed should confirm their measles immunity status. Individuals are considered protected against measles If they:

Have received two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine,

Have laboratory-confirmed immunity, or had measles in the past.

People who are unimmunized persons, unsure of their immunization status, or have no known history of measles are at risk for developing a measles infection and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after being exposed, through Aug. 23 for those exposed on Aug. 2.

Anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and call their healthcare provider right away before going in, to avoid potentially exposing others.

Those who remain symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed are no longer considered at risk for developing measles.

Stay Protected

With measles outbreaks reported both in the United States and abroad, Public Health urges everyone to ensure they are fully vaccinated, especially before traveling. Increased travel during the summer raises the risk of exposure and disease transmission, making vaccination especially important.

The MMR vaccine is effective and the best protection against measles and its potentially serious complications. People who are not immune are strongly encouraged to receive the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine to help prevent further spread of the disease.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can linger in the air and on surfaces, making it easy to spread, particularly among those who are not protected from it,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “A person can spread the illness before they even show symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine.”

Public Health encourages all residents to:

Check your immunization status. Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles, especially before international travel or domestic travel in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously are not protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella immunization.

Notify a healthcare provider if you’re at higher risk. Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure for guidance and next steps, especially if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Watch for symptoms and take immediate action. If symptoms develop, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash, stay at home and avoid school, work, and any gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not go into a health care facility without calling them first. Let them know you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

About Measles

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms for measles include:

Fever (often higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other symptoms of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella.

The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella and varicella otherwise known as chickenpox.

They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if two dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://ph.lacounty.gov/vaccineclinics.

In the United States, as of Wednesday, Aug. 6 a total of 1,356 measles cases have been reported this year. Most of these cases are linked to an ongoing measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma. The majority of cases are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. Thirteen percent of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation and three have tragically died from measles-related complications. The last case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident was reported in July 2025. There have been eight cases of measles in individuals who were in Los Angeles county while infectious four residents and four non-residents.
SCVNews.com