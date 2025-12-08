CDPH Issues Warning of Amatoxin Poisoning Linked to Wild, Foraged Mushrooms

The California Department of Public Health is issuing an advisory following a recent outbreak of amatoxin poisoning linked to the consumption of wild, foraged mushrooms.

Confirmed cases have resulted in severe liver damage in both pediatric and adult patients, including one adult fatality. As of Dec. 5, 21 cases have been identified by the California Poison Control System, with significant clusters reported in the Monterey and San Francisco Bay Areas, although there is risk statewide.

“Death cap mushrooms contain potentially deadly toxins that can lead to liver failure, said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Because the death cap can easily be mistaken for edible safe mushrooms, we advise the public not to forage for wild mushrooms at all during this high-risk season.”

Death Cap Mushroom (Amanita Phalloides)

Toxic mushrooms, such as the death cap, can easily be mistaken for safe, edible mushrooms due to their similar appearance and taste. Consuming these mushrooms can lead to severe poisoning. Cooking, boiling, drying, or freezing these mushrooms does not make them safe to eat.

Healthcare providers should be aware of the potential for toxicity following wild mushroom ingestion. Initial symptoms, such as watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dehydration can occur within six to 24 hours following ingestion of these toxic mushrooms and usually go away within a day. However, this brief improvement can be deceptive, as patients may still develop serious to fatal liver damage within 48 to 96 hours after eating the mushrooms. Healthcare providers are advised to contact the California Poison Control System at 1 (800) 222-1222 for guidance on diagnosing and treating patients with suspected mushroom poisoning.

Between mid-November and early December 2025, the California Poison Control System identified twenty-one cases of toxic mushroom poisoning. Several patients have required intensive care, with at least one individual potentially needing a liver transplant. One adult fatality has also been reported to date. The California Poison Control System is closely monitoring the increase in calls related to hospitalizations of individuals who have consumed toxic foraged wild mushrooms. The California Poison Control System is also providing guidance to health care providers treating patients with toxic mushroom poisoning.

Death cap mushrooms are found in many parts of California, particularly near oaks and other hardwood trees, including pine trees. Rain events in the fall and winter months create ideal conditions for their growth. Given the grave risk posed by consuming these toxic mushrooms, CDPH strongly advises the public to avoid foraging wild mushrooms and to only consume mushrooms purchased from reputable stores or known commercial sources.

For more information, please contact the California Poison Control System or visit the CDPH website.

