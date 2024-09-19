CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines

The California Department of Public Health is encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated this season to protect themselves and loved ones from respiratory viruses.

Limiting the spread of respiratory viruses helps everyone, especially vulnerable members of our community like children, older adults and those who are immunocompromised. Respiratory infections like flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are common during the fall and winter seasons and getting immunized against these diseases has been proven safe and effective in preventing serious illness and death in children and adults.

“It’s time to start preparing for the fall and winter virus season, and that means getting immunized against flu, COVID-19 and RSV,” said Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Taking this step means fewer sick days and more time with your loved ones. We are stronger when we are all protected against respiratory diseases.”

RECOMMENDED VACCINES: Updated 2024-2025 flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older. RSV immunizations are recommended for eligible pregnant people, older adults, infants and toddlers. As always, talk to your healthcare provider about which vaccines are right for you and your family.

Flu: Everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated against the flu annually, ideally before the end of October.

COVID-19: The updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine will be increasingly available throughout California beginning in September for everyone 6 months and older. The updated vaccine is expected to protect against circulating variants throughout the winter.

RSV: RSV most often spreads between October through March. The following groups should get immunized: Adults aged 75 and older; and adults aged 60-74 at increased risk; Pregnant people who are 32-36 weeks pregnant from September through January; Babies younger than 8 months and children ages 8-19 months who are at high risk for severe RSV.

The RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine, so adults who have already received a dose do not need another dose.

SCHEDULING: Flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines can all be administered during the same visit. Schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov, or contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.

COST: Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines will be covered for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers. Those having difficulty obtaining vaccines can contact their health care provider or local health department for help finding a place to get immunized.

Vaccines For Children program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children, 18 and younger, who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. Contact your doctor to learn if they are enrolled in VFC or visit MyTurn to find a location based on your eligibility.

ADDITIONAL LAYERS OF VIRUS PREVENTION: In addition to vaccines, people can follow simple actions to prevent viruses from spreading.

Stay Home When Sick: Staying home when you’re sick prevents the spread of flu, COVID-19, RSV and even the common cold.

Test and Treat: Test for COVID-19 and flu if you have symptoms like fever, chills, runny nose, cough, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, stomach issues. If you test positive, contact your health care provider and ask about prescription medications, which work best when started right after symptoms begin. Learn more about treatments for both COVID-19 and flu.

Wear a High-quality Mask in Indoor Public Places: Wearing a high-quality mask N95, KN95, significantly reduces the spread of respiratory viruses, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

Wash Hands: Wash hands throughout the day with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover Coughs and Sneezes: Remember to cough or sneeze into your elbow, your arm, or a disposable tissue to help prevent the spread of viruses. Wash or sanitize your hands and dispose of your tissue after.

Ventilate Indoor Spaces: Good ventilation helps reduce the spread of viruses. If it is safe to do so, open doors and windows as much as possible to bring in fresh outdoor air. This can help keep virus particles from building up indoors.

Get more information about respiratory virus prevention by visiting CDPH’s Respiratory Viruses webpage.

