header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 19
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
| Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
covid-19 roundup monday march 15 2021

The California Department of Public Health is encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated this season to protect themselves and loved ones from respiratory viruses.

Limiting the spread of respiratory viruses helps everyone, especially vulnerable members of our community like children, older adults and those who are immunocompromised. Respiratory infections like flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are common during the fall and winter seasons and getting immunized against these diseases has been proven safe and effective in preventing serious illness and death in children and adults.

“It’s time to start preparing for the fall and winter virus season, and that means getting immunized against flu, COVID-19 and RSV,” said Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Taking this step means fewer sick days and more time with your loved ones. We are stronger when we are all protected against respiratory diseases.”

RECOMMENDED VACCINES: Updated 2024-2025 flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older. RSV immunizations are recommended for eligible pregnant people, older adults, infants and toddlers. As always, talk to your healthcare provider about which vaccines are right for you and your family.

Flu: Everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated against the flu annually, ideally before the end of October.

COVID-19: The updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine will be increasingly available throughout California beginning in September for everyone 6 months and older. The updated vaccine is expected to protect against circulating variants throughout the winter.

RSV: RSV most often spreads between October through March. The following groups should get immunized: Adults aged 75 and older; and adults aged 60-74 at increased risk; Pregnant people who are 32-36 weeks pregnant from September through January; Babies younger than 8 months and children ages 8-19 months who are at high risk for severe RSV.
The RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine, so adults who have already received a dose do not need another dose.

SCHEDULING: Flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines can all be administered during the same visit. Schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov, or contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.

COST: Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines will be covered for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers. Those having difficulty obtaining vaccines can contact their health care provider or local health department for help finding a place to get immunized.

Vaccines For Children program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children, 18 and younger, who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. Contact your doctor to learn if they are enrolled in VFC or visit MyTurn to find a location based on your eligibility.

ADDITIONAL LAYERS OF VIRUS PREVENTION: In addition to vaccines, people can follow simple actions to prevent viruses from spreading.

Stay Home When Sick: Staying home when you’re sick prevents the spread of flu, COVID-19, RSV and even the common cold.

Test and Treat: Test for COVID-19 and flu if you have symptoms like fever, chills, runny nose, cough, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, stomach issues. If you test positive, contact your health care provider and ask about prescription medications, which work best when started right after symptoms begin. Learn more about treatments for both COVID-19 and flu.

Wear a High-quality Mask in Indoor Public Places: Wearing a high-quality mask N95, KN95, significantly reduces the spread of respiratory viruses, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

Wash Hands: Wash hands throughout the day with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover Coughs and Sneezes: Remember to cough or sneeze into your elbow, your arm, or a disposable tissue to help prevent the spread of viruses. Wash or sanitize your hands and dispose of your tissue after.

Ventilate Indoor Spaces: Good ventilation helps reduce the spread of viruses. If it is safe to do so, open doors and windows as much as possible to bring in fresh outdoor air. This can help keep virus particles from building up indoors.

Get more information about respiratory virus prevention by visiting CDPH’s Respiratory Viruses webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines

CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated this season to protect themselves and loved ones from respiratory viruses.
FULL STORY...

Joint Assistance Centers Open for Residents Impacted by Bridge, Line Fires

Joint Assistance Centers Open for Residents Impacted by Bridge, Line Fires
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.
FULL STORY...

LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs

LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
FULL STORY...

Public Health Investigating Disease Spread from Animals to Humans

Public Health Investigating Disease Spread from Animals to Humans
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two human cases of a rare parasitic infection, Baylisascaris procyonis, also known as raccoon roundworm.
FULL STORY...

CHP Emphasizes Child Safety for National Child Passenger Safety Week

CHP Emphasizes Child Safety for National Child Passenger Safety Week
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
The California Highway Patrol is dedicating Sept. 15-21 to promoting child passenger safety across California, focusing on the protection of the state’s youngest road users.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 27-29: Braddon Mendelson to Present ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
Written and directed by Braddon Mendelson, produced by Heather Mendelson, and co-produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Noisivision Studios, "Provenance" will take stage at the The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29.
Sept. 27-29: Braddon Mendelson to Present ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
The Master's women's volleyball team opened Great Southwest Athletic Conference play on the road in Prescott, Ariz. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, defeating the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles in straight sets 28-26, 25-22, 25-18.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
Kitabatake Medals, Canyons Women Take Fourth at Sterling Hills Golf Club
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake shot a two-under-par round of 70 to tie for medalist honors while helping the Cougars place fourth at the Western State Conference tournament at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo on Monday, Sept. 16.
Kitabatake Medals, Canyons Women Take Fourth at Sterling Hills Golf Club
Sept. 26: Community Invited to David March Park Expansion Groundbreaking
One of the city of Santa Clarita community’s most cherished parks, David March Park is set to expand, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m., 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 with a groundbreaking ceremony.
Sept. 26: Community Invited to David March Park Expansion Groundbreaking
California Awards $278,870 in Funding to SRD Straightening Reins
SRD Straightening Reigns, a therapeutic organization offering equine assisted psychotherapy, has been awarded $278,870 from the California State budget to improve mental health services.
California Awards $278,870 in Funding to SRD Straightening Reins
COC Board of Trustees Appoints Carlos Guerrero to Area 5 Seat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Carlos Guerrero to fill the board seat in Area 5, effective immediately, at its special Wednesday, Sept. 18 meeting.
COC Board of Trustees Appoints Carlos Guerrero to Area 5 Seat
Two Calartians Win 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
California Institute of the Arts alums Alyssa Dressman Lehner and Clara Plestis captured Emmy Awards at the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Two Calartians Win 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Sept. 26-27: Valencia High Choir Presents Fall Concert ‘Broadway, Movies & Media’
Valencia High School's Choir will hold a fall concert, "Broadway, Movies & Media" at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at the Saugus High School Theatre, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 26-27: Valencia High Choir Presents Fall Concert ‘Broadway, Movies & Media’
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity
As my wife, Virginia, and I stroll through our magnificent city, we admire the beautiful paseos and the expansive open spaces, but what really catches our eye, is the diverse works of art at every turn.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts, a Journey Through Creativity
CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated this season to protect themselves and loved ones from respiratory viruses.
CDPH: Stay Up to Date on Vaccines
Sept. 30: Public Libraries to Host Silent Book Auctions
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with Santa Clarita Valley Libraries will have a silent Book Auction beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, through 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
Sept. 30: Public Libraries to Host Silent Book Auctions
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Joint Assistance Centers Open for Residents Impacted by Bridge, Line Fires
The Counties of Los Angeles and San Bernardino today announced the opening of multiple joint Local Assistance Centers to assist residents impacted by the Bridge and Line Fires.
Joint Assistance Centers Open for Residents Impacted by Bridge, Line Fires
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Valencia Gynecology Associates, owned by longtime Santa Clarita Valley OB-GYN physician Don Nishiguchi, MD, has joined the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital network. 
Valencia Gynecology Assoc. Joins Henry Mayo Network
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to announce the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on Sept. 21 at William S. Hart Park. 
Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
A "friendies" field tournament  is being  hosted by the Saugus Instrumental Music program, with support from Valencia High, later this month. 
Sept. 21: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
Public, member-supported 88.5 FM The SoCal Sound, Southern California’s leading Triple-A (adult album alternative) format radio station has announced the lineup for its inaugural “Year-End Bash” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Dec. 7: CSUN Owned 88.5-FM The SoCal Sound Announces “Year End Bash” Lineup featuring Ben Gibbard
TMU Women Win, Men Place Second at XC Invitational
The Master's University cross-country teams continued their successful 2024 campaigns with strong finishes at the BIOLA Invitational on Friday, Sept. 13 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, Calif.
TMU Women Win, Men Place Second at XC Invitational
LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs
Sheriff’s Department Announces New Law Enforcement Gang Policy
LASD Announces New Policy on Law Enforcement Gangs
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
The biology department at California State University, Northridge has stayed committed to promoting STEM research carried out by K-12 students and teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
CSUN Student Research Journal Celebrates 28 Years of Inspiring Scientific Imagination
SCVEDC Offers Virtual Business Tours of the Santa Clarita Valley
Did you know the SCVEDC has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features the community has to offer? 
SCVEDC Offers Virtual Business Tours of the Santa Clarita Valley
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
California Institute of the Arts alum and visionary filmmaker Tim Burton (Film/Video 1979) was honored with the 2,788th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
CalArts Alum Tim Burton Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes back Jim Curry for an evening concert celebrating the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida.
Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
SCVNews.com