Today in
S.C.V. History
February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [story]
Mint Canyon School
CDPH Urges Vaccination as Measles Cases Rise Across Multiple Counties
| Tuesday, Feb 10, 2026
measles west side

The California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to check their immunization status and get vaccinated against measles after local health departments have notified the state of multiple recent cases of measles.

Health departments in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Shasta counties have reported multiple cases of measles recently. Public health officials are investigating additional suspect cases. With this news and measles spreading in other parts of the United States, as well as international destinations, CDPH is strongly urging Californians to ensure they are fully vaccinated against measles

The measles surge includes an outbreak of eight related cases in Shasta County, the state’s first measles outbreak since 2020. All of these individuals were either unvaccinated or had an unknown history of vaccination. Last week, CDPH issued a Health Alert notifying health care providers to be on the lookout for measles in patients presenting with a fever, rash and other symptoms consistent with measles.

“As a pediatrician and parent, I encourage families to make sure everyone gets up to date on their MMR vaccine, if they haven’t already,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “CDPH continues to coordinate with, and support, local health departments in their responses to stop measles from spreading further in our communities. The United States is experiencing the highest numbers of measles cases, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths in more than 30 years, driven by populations with low vaccination rates. We all need to work together to share the medical evidence, benefits and safety of vaccines to provide families the information they need to protect children and our communities.”

Cases have been reported in Los Angeles, OrangeSan BernardinoRiverside and Shasta counties. Two recent cases visited Disneyland on Jan. 22 and 28 while infectious. Local health officials are working with Disneyland Resort to notify potentially exposed employees, and members of the public that visited Disneyland on either date should contact their health care provider if they develop measles symptoms.

As of Feb. 9, a total of 17 measles cases have been reported statewide. Elsewhere in the United States, one of the largest outbreaks in over 30 years is happening in South Carolina, with 920 associated cases.

Get Vaccinated

The MMR vaccine provides the best protection against disease and serious illness. It is important Californians check to see that they and their family members are up to date as the number of measles cases has increased. In particular, it’s important that families are up to date on all vaccines before traveling, including international travel and travel to domestic areas where there are measles outbreaks. It is also important to be up to date before visiting places or events where there are many people from other countries or regions of the United States, such as large sporting events, theme parks or airports.

Before traveling internationally, everyone 12 months and older should receive two MMR doses, and babies six to 11 months are recommended to get one dose of MMR vaccine. Families with children traveling to regions in the United States with ongoing outbreaks should consult with a health care provider about following immunization recommendations for international travel.

Families can check their vaccination status with the California Digital Vaccine Record (DVR) and schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov, or contacting their local pharmacy or health care provider. MMR vaccines are covered for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers. People having difficulty obtaining vaccines can contact their health care provider or local health department for help finding a place to get immunized.

About Measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. Unvaccinated individuals, particularly young children and pregnant people, face the highest risk of severe illness and even death. Roughly 90 percent of those unvaccinated and exposed to measles will contract the disease. Symptoms include a fever that lasts a couple of days followed by a cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (pink eye) and rash. Those infected can spread measles about four days before their rash starts to four days afterwards.

Measles remains common globally, including in Europe, Africa and Asia. There are also ongoing outbreaks in Canada and Mexico. Although the United States eliminated measles in 2000, cases have risen, with major outbreaks in Texas and South Carolina in 2025. California experienced a notable outbreak linked to Disneyland from December 2014 to April 2015, infecting 131 residents and others in six additional states, Mexico, and Canada. Due to California’s currently high levels of immunization, the state is less likely to see sustained transmissions as has been seen in other states in recent years. However, transmission of measles is still possible, particularly in communities with lower immunization coverage.

Additional Resources: For updated measles activity in California, visit the CDPH Measles web page. CDPH’s Measles Toolkit also provides resources in multiple languages.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Children, Joseph Franz (10-years-old male White) and Jaxxon Franz (7-years-old male White) and Missing Parents, Audrey Nicole Burak (31-years-old female White) and Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur, (35-years-old male White).
New Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
California State Parks Foundation applauded the introduction of new legislation that would help ensure the future of the incredibly popular California State Library Parks Pass.
California Lawmakers Strike Back at Deadly DUI Repeat Offenders with Three Bills
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
After witnessing the devastation caused by drunk drivers firsthand, former CHP Sergeant Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is partnering with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) and Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) to protect victims, and hold repeat DUI offenders accountable.
CDPH Urges Vaccination as Measles Cases Rise Across Multiple Counties
Tuesday, Feb 10, 2026
The California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to check their immunization status and get vaccinated against measles after local health departments have notified the state of multiple recent cases of measles.
Caltrans Establishes New Deputy Director for Transit, Rail Programs
Monday, Feb 9, 2026
The California Department of Transportation has announced major steps in strengthening its commitment to public transportation by establishing a new Deputy Director for Transit and Rail Programs and restoring the Division of Mass Transportation to create a dedicated team focused on providing faster, more reliable and connected transit services statewide.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
<strong>1879</strong> - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19680421mint.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19680421mintt.jpg" alt="Mint Canyon School" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
