CDPH Urges Vaccination, Timely Treatment as Influenza Cases Rise

The California Department of Public Health is alerting health care providers and the public that influenza activity and hospital admissions are increasing across the state.

A newly emerged influenza A strain, H3N2 subclade K, is circulating globally and has been detected in California.

“Current seasonal flu vaccines remain effective at reducing severe illness and hospitalization, including the currently circulating viruses,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “It is important for families to know that flu vaccines, tests and treatments remain widely available for all Californians and that it is not too late to get a flu vaccine. As a pediatrician, parent and daughter, I have made sure that my own family is protected with this season’s flu vaccine.”

CDPH has also confirmed the second pediatric flu-associated fatality in California this season. Young children and older adults remain at highest risk for severe flu complications, and there are several ways for families to take action to protect their health.

Vaccinate Now: Everyone 6 months and older who has not yet received the 2025–26 influenza vaccine should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination is the best defense against severe influenza and hospitalization. To schedule your vaccine appointment, contact your health care provider, local pharmacy, or visit myturn.ca.gov.

Test Promptly: Individuals with flu symptoms at risk for serious disease should check with their doctor to see if they should be tested in case they may benefit from treatment. At-home combined influenza/COVID-19 tests can be used when available.

Start Antivirals Immediately: High-risk and hospitalized patients with suspected flu should receive antiviral treatment without delay, even before test results are confirmed. Recommended treatments include oseltamivir or single-dose baloxavir, which reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalization.

Despite changes in federal recommendations, CDPH’s recommended vaccines will continue to be covered by health care insurers regulated by the State of California and can be received at your local pharmacy, from your health care provider, or through other authorized vaccine providers at no cost.

Visit the CDPH Respiratory Virus Dashboard for updates on influenza and other respiratory viruses.

For healthcare providers, clinical guidance and resources is available at the CDPH Influenza Update webpage.

The CDPH Flu Vaccine Toolkit is also available online and provides educational resources and downloadable materials about the benefits of the flu vaccine.

For more information about flu prevention and vaccine eligibility, visit the CDPH Influenza webpage.

