CDPH Warns Consumers Do Not Eat Recalled Vega Farms, Inc. Eggs
| Friday, Dec 12, 2025
Vega farms eggs

The California Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to the consumption of eggs.

As of Dec. 5, 63 California residents who became ill with the outbreak strain have been reported to CDPH. There have been 13 hospitalizations and no deaths. CDPH is warning people not to eat, serve, or sell the recalled in-shell eggs distributed by Vega Farms, Inc.

After identifying the supplier of the suspect eggs, CDPH and CDFA conducted an inspection at Vega Farms, Inc. and collected egg and environmental samples for testing. Multiple samples tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing analysis revealed that the Salmonella in at least one sample matched the strain found in sick individuals. Vega Farms eggs were sold to restaurants, grocery stores, co-ops and in farmers markets in Northern California.

On Dec. 5, Vega Farms, Inc. voluntarily recalled Vega Farms brand eggs. CDPH is partnering with local health jurisdictions to ensure recalled products are not available for purchase by consumers. CDPH and CDFA are supporting the firm with guidance and resources to eliminate Salmonella and prevent future outbreaks.

These are the details about the recalled eggs:

Product description: Brown Eggs

Handler Code: 2136

Julian Date (three-digit number from 001 to 365 corresponding to the day of the year): 328 and prior

Sell-by dates: 12-22-25 and prior

Brand name: Vega Farms

Package sizes:

Consumer packaging: one dozen cartons and 30-egg flats

Foodservice packaging: 15-dozen cases (contains six flats of 30 eggs each)

What You Can Do

Consumers should not eat recalled eggs and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Businesses should not sell or serve any of the recalled eggs.

Consumers and businesses should wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report to CDPH’s Food and Drug Branch.

Consumers who become sick after eating the recalled eggs should call their health care provider. Salmonella infection symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after exposure and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Illness typically lasts four to seven days and most people recover without medical treatment. But for some people, the symptoms may be so severe that treatment or hospitalization is needed. Children younger than five years of age, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are more likely than others to get very sick.

Vega farms eggs 2
