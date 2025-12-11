header image

December 11
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
CDPH Warns Consumers Not to Eat TRE House Brand Magic Mushroom Products
| Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
Chocolate

The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat TRE House brand Magic Mushroom gummies, chocolate bars and syrup. These products contain synthetic psychedelic compounds that may cause severe illness, hospitalization or even death.

TRE House products were found to contain an analogue of psilocin, a Drug Enforcement Administration schedule I drug. All of the products contain 4-Acetoxy-DET (4-Acetoxy-N,N-diethyltryptamine) while most also contain 4-Acetoxy-DMT (4-Acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine). Both are illegal psychedelics.

These food products have the potential to cause severe adverse health effects, including hospitalization and even death. The risk of misuse, overuse or negative interactions with other medications is high, especially without oversight or consultation with medical professionals. They may be particularly dangerous for young children who may consume them under the assumption that these are typical candies and syrup.

syrupWhile no illnesses have yet been reported, CDPH is concerned that individuals looking for psychedelic mushroom products for therapeutic effects run the risk of serious or life-threatening illness if they consume this product.

CDPH is investigating the brand owner, TRE House, in Chatsworth, California, as well as its contract manufacturers. TRE House brand products were labeled as containing a “Magic Mushroom Microdose Blend” and “Proprietary Nootropic Mushroom Blend.” Laboratory testing determined that these chocolate bars also contained synthetic mushroom-based psychoactive drugs. More than 1,000 pounds of TRE House brand gummies were embargoed and subsequently voluntarily destroyed. The parties responsible may be subject to further enforcement action including civil or criminal penalties pending additional investigational work.

The following TRE House brand gummies, chocolate bars and syrup were laboratory tested and determined to be adulterated:

 

Type Flavor Size UPC
Chocolate Bar Peanut Butter 1.76 ounces 810135374439
Chocolate Bar Chocolate Milk 1.76 ounces 810135370004
Chocolate Bar Fruity Cereal 1.76 ounces 810135370035
Gummies Watermelon Wonder 2.12 ounces 810135370158
Gummies Sour Tropical 2.12 ounces 810135374552
Gummies Strawberry Dream 2.12 ounces 810135370127
Syrup Strawberry Gelato 4 ounces 810135376082

These products were sold to retailers such as smoke shops and online. Distribution throughout California and into other states is likely.

Please note: This warning applies to all products regardless of lot numbers or date information on packaging.

Consumers experiencing any ill effects after consuming these products should consult their health care provider. Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at 1 (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report CDPH Food and Drug Branch.

gummies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell

LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell
Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
On Nov. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recovered an item which appears to be a large ceremonial brass bell.
FULL STORY...

State Approves $1.1B in Zero-Emission Transit, Safer Roadways, Infrastructure

State Approves $1.1B in Zero-Emission Transit, Safer Roadways, Infrastructure
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Transportation Commission approved $1.1 billion to fund new zero-emission buses, charging stations, and related infrastructure
FULL STORY...

Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area

Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
Coalition for Clean Air is issuing this urgent warning regarding unauthorized individuals who are falsely claiming to represent the CCA while canvassing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails

LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails
Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025
In a significant step towards enhancing safety and accountability within the Los Angeles County Jails, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has announced the implementation of Body-Worn Cameras in the Custody Division during a press conference held on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 14: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Holiday Market
Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will host a holiday market, 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at 27426 Navigation Avenue, Valencia, CA 91381.
Dec. 14: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Holiday Market
Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’
Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’
Dec. 20: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host a Winter Wonderland Holiday Market, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at Saugus High School.
Dec. 20: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at Saugus High School
Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 will host its 2025 Holiday Boutique, a fundraiser to help children with disabilities on Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser
LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell
On Nov. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recovered an item which appears to be a large ceremonial brass bell.
LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell
Valencia High ‘Two N’ Four’ Choir Ensemble Earns National Spotlight
Valencia High School’s internationally acclaimed vocal jazz ensemble, “Two N’ Four,” has been selected to perform at the 2026 Jazz Education Network International Conference in New Orleans.
Valencia High ‘Two N’ Four’ Choir Ensemble Earns National Spotlight
Valladares Hosts High Desert Education Roundtable
This week Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) continued her “District Dialogues” series with an education roundtable, bringing together school superintendents from across the High Desert.
Valladares Hosts High Desert Education Roundtable
Whitesides Introduces Legislation to Crack Down on Fraud, Scams
Rep. George Whitesides (D-CA-27) and Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-IN-6) have introduced the National Scam Prevention Coordination Act, legislation that would establish an office in the White House to oversee and coordinate the implementation of a national strategy for fraud and scam prevention.
Whitesides Introduces Legislation to Crack Down on Fraud, Scams
TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston
TMU track star Jack Anderson, the recent winner of the NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship, competed in the Sharon Colyear Invitational Dec. 5-6 in Boston.
TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston
State Approves $1.1B in Zero-Emission Transit, Safer Roadways, Infrastructure
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Transportation Commission approved $1.1 billion to fund new zero-emission buses, charging stations, and related infrastructure
State Approves $1.1B in Zero-Emission Transit, Safer Roadways, Infrastructure
Indie Films R Us Partners With SCIFF to Advance Indie Distribution
 Indie Films R Us, the newest streaming platform to enter the market, has announced a strategic partnership with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to expand meaningful distribution opportunities for independent filmmakers.
Indie Films R Us Partners With SCIFF to Advance Indie Distribution
Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
Coalition for Clean Air is issuing this urgent warning regarding unauthorized individuals who are falsely claiming to represent the CCA while canvassing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
‘Tis The Season in Santa Clarita with Holiday Events, Shows
The city of Santa Clarita is highlighting Holiday events and shows that everyone in the community can enjoy. 
‘Tis The Season in Santa Clarita with Holiday Events, Shows
Green Santa Clarita Tallies 2025 Accomplishments
Together, as a community, Santa Clarita accomplished many great things in 2025.
Green Santa Clarita Tallies 2025 Accomplishments
LASD Attempting to Identify Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Suspects
On June 8th, 2025, the three individuals each threw large rocks from an elevated position at CHP officers attempting to defend themselves on the 101 freeway-southbound in the city of Los Angeles during widespread anti-immigration enforcement protests.
LASD Attempting to Identify Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Suspects
MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge
California State University, Northridge announced today that it has received a $63 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge
Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays
I'm overjoyed to share that as of this week, several Altadena residents have moved back into their newly-rebuilt homes in time for the holidays.
Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays
CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
It may still be a few years off, but California State University, Northridge biology professor Rachel Mackelprang is part of a team of scientists who are developing safety protocols for when samples collected from the martian surface by NASA’s Perseverance rover or other missions are brought to Earth.
CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
“Travel and Adventure” in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present its latest art exhibition, “Travel and Adventure,” on view in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard) now through March 4, 2026. 
“Travel and Adventure” in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
City Council Elects Laurene Weste Mayor, Patsy Ayala Mayor Pro Tem
The Santa Clarita City Council conducted its annual council reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and, as expected, elevated Laurene Weste, current Mayor Pro Tem to the position of Mayor for the 2026 term.
City Council Elects Laurene Weste Mayor, Patsy Ayala Mayor Pro Tem
LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails
In a significant step towards enhancing safety and accountability within the Los Angeles County Jails, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has announced the implementation of Body-Worn Cameras in the Custody Division during a press conference held on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails
