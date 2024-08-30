CDPH Warns of Increased Risk of Valley Fever Thru Fall

Californians and travelers to the Central Valley and Central Coast regions of California may be at increased risk of Valley fever through the fall.

The California Department of Public Health is reminding Californians and travelers that more people are infected with Valley fever in late summer and fall than at other times of the year, which is why August has been designated as Valley Fever Awareness Month. Valley fever can infect the lungs and cause respiratory symptoms and in rare cases, be fatal.

“We’re preparing for another possible increase in Valley fever cases in the coming months, and we want Californians to know the signs and symptoms to detect it early,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón. “If you have a lingering cough and fatigue, please talk to a doctor about Valley fever, especially if you’ve been outdoors in dusty air in the Central Valley or Central Coast regions.”

Valley fever is on the rise in California, with over 9,000 cases reported statewide in 2023 and over 5,000 preliminary cases reported this year, as of July 1. Possible causes of this recent increase include winter rains after several years of drought, an increase in soil disturbance activities (including construction) in high-risk areas, and increased disease recognition, testing and reporting. In addition, while most cases of Valley fever in California are reported from the Central Valley and Central Coast regions, cases have been increasing outside of these regions, including in the northern Central Valley and in southern California.

Given this increase, healthcare providers caring for patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms should ask about outdoor dust exposure or recent travel to areas where Valley fever is more common and consider Valley fever as a potential diagnosis.

People can get Valley fever by breathing in dust from outdoor air that contains the Valley fever fungus. Anyone who lives, works, or travels in an area where Valley fever has been reported can become infected, including pets. Valley fever is not contagious and cannot spread from one person or animal to another.

Those who spend more time outdoors and are exposed to dirt and dust in areas where Valley fever is common are more likely to get Valley fever. Factors that can increase a person’s risk of getting severe Valley fever include being an older adult (60+ years old), having diabetes or a condition that weakens the immune system, or being pregnant. People who are Black or Filipino also have been noted to have a higher risk of severe disease from Valley fever, which may relate to underlying health conditions, health inequities or other possible predispositions.

Practical tips may help prevent Valley fever in areas with high rates:

When it is windy outside and the air is dusty, stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed. When driving through a dusty area, keep car windows closed and use recirculating air, if possible.

Before digging, wet down soil and dirt to prevent stirring up dust into the air.

Consider wearing a properly fitted N95 respirator (mask) if you must be in dusty air outdoors in these areas.

CDPH continues to investigate cases of Valley fever among people who attended or worked at the outdoor music festival, Lightning in a Bottle, held May 22-27, 2024 in Kern County. More than 20,000 people from several California counties and possibly from other states and countries, attended the festival. As of Aug. 21, 19 patients with laboratory-confirmed Valley fever who attended or worked at the festival have notified CDPH of their illness through a voluntary survey; 8 were hospitalized.

People who worked at or attended Lightning in a Bottle this year who think they might have become sick with Valley fever are asked to visit the CDPH Valley fever survey website to complete a voluntary survey. For patients hospitalized with severe Valley fever and who are unable to complete the survey, healthcare providers or family members can report their illness to their local health department. Attendees who didn’t get sick can also complete the voluntary survey.

Valley fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis or “cocci,” usually affects the lungs and can cause prolonged respiratory symptoms like cough and chest pain, as well as lingering fatigue, tiredness, and headache. While Valley fever shares many of the same symptoms as other respiratory diseases (including COVID-19), it takes about 1-3 weeks for Valley fever symptoms to develop, and illness can last a month or more.

Laboratory tests are needed to know whether symptoms are caused by Valley fever or another illness. If you test negative for COVID-19, have respiratory symptoms that last more than a week, and live in or have recently traveled to an area where Valley fever is more common, you should talk to a doctor about Valley fever.

For additional information on Valley fever, please visit CDPH’s Valley fever website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...