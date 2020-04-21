April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting

The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 23.

The Zoom call information needed for the meeting is:

– Meeting ID: 929 0222 4440;

– Password: 836714

Dial by your location:

+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, members of the California Enterprise Development Authority and staff will participate in this meeting via a teleconference.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, members of the public are asked to Livestream at https://zoom.us/j/92902224440?pwd=NUliVmpHNUVJVklTTEJMWU9aUk5RUT09 and to submit comments in writing to by 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 22.

To submit a comment in writing, please email michelle@caled.org and write “Public Comment” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include the item number and/or title of the item as well as your comments.

View full details online, click here.