Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week Honoring Our Dedicated Teams and Furry Friends

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control proudly celebrates Animal Shelter Appreciation Week from Nov. 3–7, 2025.

The week is a time to recognize and honor the incredible staff and volunteers at our seven animal care centers who worked tirelessly to care for nearly 33,000 animals this year.

This week-long celebration highlights the dedication and compassion of our teams who ensure that every animal receives the love and care they deserve while awaiting their forever homes.

From the medical staff who provide essential health care to the Animal Care Attendants who maintain safe and welcoming environments, every member plays a crucial role in the lives of the animals in our care.

Special programs such as animal behavior and enrichment, Grooming Gives Hope, and Dreams Come True serve the animals’ behavioral, grooming, and special medical needs. Programs like Pets Are Family and Vet@ThePark help keep pets and their families together. Care vouchers for medical care or other services, free pet food and supplies, and advice are provided at each DACC animal care center to assist residents. These programs are funded by the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation and provide resources to support staff and volunteers with the direct care of the animals as well as supporting pet families in the community.

“Our staff and volunteers are the heart of our animal care centers,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “Their unwavering commitment to the well-being of our animals is inspiring. Each day, they go above and beyond to ensure that every animal receives the care they need and the love they deserve. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of these pets and the families who adopt them.”

DACC’s dedicated volunteers contribute countless hours each year, providing enrichment and socialization for the animals, helping them to thrive during their stay. Their efforts are invaluable in preparing these animals for adoption, ensuring they are well-adjusted companions.

The administrative staff also plays a vital role, managing the intricate processes of animal intake and adoption, ensuring that every pet has the opportunity for a second chance at life with a loving family.

DACC encourages the community to visit their local animal care centers during this special week to meet the wonderful animals available for adoption and the dedicated staff and volunteers who aid them. By choosing to adopt, you not only provide a loving home to a deserving pet but also support DACC’s ongoing initiatives focused on helping pets in need and addressing stray animal populations in our communities.

Join us in celebrating the dedication of our staff and volunteers during Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of animals and the families that welcome them home.

