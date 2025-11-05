header image

November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week Honoring Our Dedicated Teams and Furry Friends
| Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control proudly celebrates Animal Shelter Appreciation Week from Nov. 3–7, 2025.

The week is a time to recognize and honor the incredible staff and volunteers at our seven animal care centers who worked tirelessly to care for nearly 33,000 animals this year.

This week-long celebration highlights the dedication and compassion of our teams who ensure that every animal receives the love and care they deserve while awaiting their forever homes.

From the medical staff who provide essential health care to the Animal Care Attendants who maintain safe and welcoming environments, every member plays a crucial role in the lives of the animals in our care.

Special programs such as animal behavior and enrichment, Grooming Gives Hope, and Dreams Come True serve the animals’ behavioral, grooming, and special medical needs. Programs like Pets Are Family and Vet@ThePark help keep pets and their families together. Care vouchers for medical care or other services, free pet food and supplies, and advice are provided at each DACC animal care center to assist residents. These programs are funded by the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation and provide resources to support staff and volunteers with the direct care of the animals as well as supporting pet families in the community.

“Our staff and volunteers are the heart of our animal care centers,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “Their unwavering commitment to the well-being of our animals is inspiring. Each day, they go above and beyond to ensure that every animal receives the care they need and the love they deserve. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of these pets and the families who adopt them.”

DACC’s dedicated volunteers contribute countless hours each year, providing enrichment and socialization for the animals, helping them to thrive during their stay. Their efforts are invaluable in preparing these animals for adoption, ensuring they are well-adjusted companions.

The administrative staff also plays a vital role, managing the intricate processes of animal intake and adoption, ensuring that every pet has the opportunity for a second chance at life with a loving family.

DACC encourages the community to visit their local animal care centers during this special week to meet the wonderful animals available for adoption and the dedicated staff and volunteers who aid them. By choosing to adopt, you not only provide a loving home to a deserving pet but also support DACC’s ongoing initiatives focused on helping pets in need and addressing stray animal populations in our communities.

Join us in celebrating the dedication of our staff and volunteers during Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of animals and the families that welcome them home.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
Tagged by fans as “Hollywood’s hottest little big band,” Phat Cat Swinger will play its first local show at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday night, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote
The California Secretary of State reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of voting districts reporting, Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with more than 60% of the votes in favor of the measure.
Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote
Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace
Students from SCVi Charter School will launch into the future as they present their first semester of aerospace learning at the TK-7 Aerospace Learning Showcase on Friday, Nov. 14, at the school campus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace
Dec. 6-7: Annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6-7.
Dec. 6-7: Annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
COC Paralegal Studies Department Celebrates 20th Anniversary
On Saturday, Nov. 1, the College of the Canyons Paralegal Studies Department marked its 20th anniversary with a special celebration held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
COC Paralegal Studies Department Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has reported a second death in the Halloween night shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall.
Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment's petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Ranch for review.
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar series, "Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series" on Wednesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 12-1 p.m. each day.
Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
Nov. 3-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 3-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
A community nature education event, Chasing Birds, Bears and Nature in Alaska, will be presented by docent and naturalist Nikki Dail at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Parker Tuttle had 24 points and hit 11 free throws as TMU men's basketball took down Mission University 90-76 in the final game of The MacArthur Trust Classic Saturday, Nov. 1 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
