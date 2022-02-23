‘Celebrate’ Cultures From Around the World At the Canyon Country Community Center

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Celebrate the sights, sounds, tastes and styles of cultures from around the world at the new “Celebrate” event series at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Held the first Friday of the month from April through September, “Celebrate” takes residents on a journey that explores the diversity we enjoy throughout Santa Clarita.

The new event series kicks off on Friday, April 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a celebration of the Polynesian Islands, featuring Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Company, fire knife dancers, Hawaiian food samples, tiki mask decorating and more. “Celebrate” highlights different cultures, customs and culinary wonders each month and features music, dance, food, art and educational experiences.

The full “Celebrate” schedule for 2022 is below. All events begin at 6 p.m.:

-April 1 – Polynesian Islands

-May 6 – Sister Cities (Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines)

-June 3 – India

-July 1 – Greece

-August 5 – The Caribbean

-September 2 – Mexico

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway.

For more information about the “Celebrate” event series, please contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

