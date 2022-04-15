Celebrate National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita, Become a Volunteer

Beginning Sunday, April 17, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in the community. Last year, the city had 3,312 volunteers who donated over 14,000 hours of their time to programs and projects throughout Santa Clarita.

During the April 12 City Council meeting five local volunteers were recognized as recipients of the 2021 President’s Volunteer Service Award. This highly-esteemed award was established by President George W. Bush in 2002 to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.

Throughout this past year these volunteers collectively donated nearly 1,000 hours of their time to city programs including Friends of the Library and as Youth Sports coaches. Each recipient donated a minimum of 100 hours in 2021. The city was honored to recognize Lynn Turner, Candace Ford, Betty Kelly, Michael Lopez and Jordan Maertz for their contributions and continued commitment.

The city of Santa Clarita proclaims the week of April 17-23 as National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita and encourages residents to explore different volunteer opportunities available and reflect on the importance of volunteerism in the city. For more information visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...