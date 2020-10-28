Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a variety of activities all November long.

Throughout November, the library invites residents to participate in Zoom storytelling experiences and to check out Native American material to become fully immersed in their history and culture.

The best way to expand your knowledge on Native American heritage is to check out items from the Santa Clarita Public Library’s catalog and Yawáyro book kits available at each library branch.

Yawáyro book kits bring greater awareness to Native American cultures, including that of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, whose territory includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

Additionally, the book kits help promote literacy and celebrate diversity within the Santa Clarita community.

Learn more at SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Another way to participate in Native American Heritage Month at the library is by joining their virtual Tataviam Tribal Stories via Zoom on November 23 and November 30.

Each Zoom session will be hosted by Tataviam and Chumash storyteller Alan “Pu’chuk Ya’ia’c” Salazar. Participants will hear traditional tribal stories and have the opportunity to make an abalone shell necklace.

Register in advance for the upcoming free sessions at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

To learn more about Native American Heritage Month opportunities and ways to get involved at the Santa Clarita Public Library, email library@santa-clarita.com.